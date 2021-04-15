A new hearing in the case of former police officer Kim Potter, who shot and killed African-American Daunt Wright in Minneapolis, is scheduled for May 17, according to the TV channel. KARE11 Thursday, April 15th.

According to the TV channel, Thursday’s meeting was organized via video link and lasted less than five minutes. Potter was in her lawyer’s office and appeared on the screen for a few seconds.

During the hearing, the judge set the date and time for the next hearing, and also confirmed that the woman was released on bail of $ 100,000 on the condition that she refrain from possession or transport of weapons, and will not violate the laws and attend all subsequent hearings on her business.

Potter was accused of causing death by negligence of the second degree, in connection with which she faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $ 20 thousand.

20-year-old Dount Wright died in Minneapolis while trying to arrest him for a traffic violation. Kim Potter confused the electroshock device with a firearm and fired, after which the man died.

Later, a forensic examination established that Wright died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

After that, protests and riots take place in a number of cities. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has announced an emergency and curfew.