After the story of Pablo Alejandro Ramos, the man who You cannot vote, get married, have a blank job, or give your children your last name Due to the negligence of the Civil Registry of Rosario de Lerma, in Salta, his case came to court under the title “Ramos, Pablo S / rectification of departure”.

The man, who was registered with the wrong sex and name, made a desperate request and his claim was only dealt with when the case took on national significance.

That way, the procedures to rectify your identity are in the final judicial process in the Civil Court of First Instance for People and Family, Second Nomination since 2014.

“The procedures that I initiated in the Justice were stalled. I don’t know why. I presented all the papers as they had requested. They even carried out an exam at the hospital to find out if I had surgery. It was very embarrassing, “said Pablo in dialogue with El Tribuno.

Although from the Civil Registry of Salta they are determined to do everything in their power to help him, they cannot move forward without a court order.

This was explained by one of the spokespersons of that public service: “We have a record that Mr. Pablo Ramos initiated procedures before the Civil Registry of Salta, which were carried out in a timely manner. Unfortunately, we We must wait for what Justice decides“.

A drama that takes 36 years

Pablo’s drama began on the day of his birth, 36 years ago, when the Civil Registry of Rosario de Lerma neglected to register him with wrong sex and name. “Paola Alejandra Ramos”, instead of “Pablo Alejandro Ramos”.

When Pablo received his ID, his parents corrected the mistake by hand and overwritten his name: Paola’s letter “o” became a “b” and the “a” became an “o”.

During his childhood, there were no major complications. As he himself related, “at school there was no problem, because the teachers and the principal gave the real name, despite the fact that the document was corrected and the birth certificate said ‘Paola'”.

Nevertheless, setbacks began to appear over the years. First, he had to face the impossibility of integrating the electoral roll to vote and of getting a blank job.

“Despite having the departure in these conditions, the Civil Registry of Rosario de Lerma, made me another birth certificate with my real name. But chen they were going to give me my first registered job on a farm, it jumped out that my departure was still under the name of a woman“he recalled.

Later, when he decided to start a family, he realized that he could not marry because of the Civil Registry. In addition, he hired attorneys with the hope that his five children would bear his surname, although so far his intentions were in vain.

