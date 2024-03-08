The State Security Department at the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal decided to postpone consideration of Case No. 87 of 2023 State Security Penalty, known as the “Justice and Dignity Terrorist Organization” case, to the March 14 session to complete the defense case..

84 defendants in the case face charges related to committing crimes of establishing and managing a secret terrorist organization in the country (the Justice and Dignity Committee), for the purpose of committing terrorist acts and collecting money, disguising its source, and concealing it for the benefit of the organization..

During the session held yesterday, which was attended by the families of the defendants and media representatives, the court heard the defense case, which lasted for about 5 hours, during which the defendants’ lawyers argued that the accusations against their clients were invalid, and challenged the evidence presented by the prosecution, demanding the acquittal of their clients and their release. The court set the date for Thursday. The next date is to complete the pleading.

In detail, the defendants’ lawyers argued during the session that the case should not be considered due to the precedent in which it was decided by a ruling issued in a previous case. The matter was refuted by the prosecution in its pleading in the last session. They also questioned the evidence of proof, including investigations, technical and financial reports, and that it is predominantly analyzed with a meaning of suspicion and uncertainty..

The Public Prosecution had concluded its case, in two separate sessions held last February, during which it confirmed that this case is completely different from Case No. 79 of 2012 State Security Penalty, and is not a retrial of the accused according to the evidence it presented in the public session, which included confessions and admissions of the accused that were consistent with State Security investigations and testimonies and reports of experts who were assigned to monitor and analyze the activities of the accused.