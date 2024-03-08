The State Security Department of the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal decided to postpone consideration of Case No. (87) of 2023 State Security Penalty, known as the “Justice and Dignity Terrorist Organization” case, to the March 14 session to complete the defense case.

84 defendants in the case face charges related to crimes of establishing and managing a secret terrorist organization in the country (the Justice and Dignity Committee), for the purpose of committing terrorist acts, collecting money, disguising its source, and concealing it for the benefit of the organization.

During the session that was held the day before yesterday, and attended by the defendants’ families and media representatives, the court heard the defense case, which extended for about five hours, during which the defendants’ lawyers argued that the accusations against their clients were invalid, and challenged the evidence presented by the prosecution, demanding the acquittal of their clients and their release, and determined The court will next Thursday be the date for completing the pleading.

In detail, the defendants’ lawyers argued during the session that the case should not be considered due to the precedent in which it was decided by a ruling issued in a previous case. The matter was refuted by the prosecution in its plea in the last session. They also questioned the evidence of proof, including investigations, and technical and financial reports, and that it is predominantly analyzed in a way that carries the meaning of suspicion and uncertainty. The Public Prosecution concluded its case in two separate sessions held last February, during which it confirmed that this case is completely different from Case No. 79 of 2012 State Security Penalty, and is not a retrial of the accused according to the evidence it presented in the public session, which included confessions and admissions by the accused. It was consistent with the investigations of the State Security Service, and the testimonies and reports of experts who were assigned to monitor and analyze the activities of the accused.