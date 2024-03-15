The State Security Department of the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal decided to postpone consideration of Case No. 87 of 2023 State Security Penalty, known as the “Justice and Dignity Terrorist Organization” case, to the next April 18 session in order to complete the defense case.

84 defendants in the case face charges related to committing crimes of establishing and managing a secret terrorist organization in the country (the Justice and Dignity Committee), for the purpose of committing terrorist acts, collecting money, disguising its source, and concealing it for the benefit of the organization.

During the session held yesterday, which was attended by the families of the defendants and representatives of the media, the court continued listening to the defense case, which lasted for about 3 and a half hours, in which the defendants’ lawyers argued that the accusations against their clients were invalid, and questioned the evidentiary evidence presented by the prosecution, including investigations, technical, financial, and media reports. All reports and witnesses are characterized by analysis, suspicion, and uncertainty, demanding innocence for their clients, and that they were unaware of the seriousness of their activity on social media. Some lawyers also argued that there was no criminal intent due to their clients’ lack of knowledge of the organization’s true intentions.

During the defense arguments, the court allowed the defendants who wanted to speak about themselves and comment on the evidence, the Public Prosecution’s case, and any defenses they would like to add.

In detail, the defendants’ lawyers argued during the session that the case should not be considered due to the precedent of its ruling by a ruling issued in a previous case, Case No. 79 of 2012, as a basic defense in the case, which they adhered to and all the defendants joined.

It is worth noting that the Public Prosecution had devoted part of its pleading over the course of the previous sessions to talking about the argument that the case was not permissible to hear the case because it had previously been decided, and it talked about the foundations of the validity of the criminal rulings and the elements of the current case being different from the case for which the defendants had previously been tried, and proving that from evidence. The lawsuit.

During its plea, the Public Prosecution also presented the controls and conditions for payment of the dismissal precedent and the rulings of the Federal Supreme Court in this regard.