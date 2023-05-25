Without much fuss, The Case of the Golden Idol will be available from today on Nintendo Switchand it’s a game that shouldn’t be underestimated since it’s probably one of the best graphic adventures of these years.

The title will be available in the next few hours on Nintendo eShop at this address priced at 17.99 euros and is highly recommended to anyone interested in the genre graphic adventure in its classic meaning, but declined in the style of an investigative adventure.

In addition to a really interesting puzzle construction, The Case of the Golden Idol counts on a high-profile narrative, which fits perfectly with the particular chosen setting. In the game, we find ourselves investigating 12 mysterious deaths that occurred in the 18th century, spanning approximately 40 years.

In a similar way to Pentiment, also in this case we therefore find ourselves traveling a long way in terms of time, trying to put together the clues and arrive at conclusions with a considerable freedom of choice, trying to discover the mysteries related to the idol of gold and possibly the perpetrators of the crimes.

You can get to know him better in our review of The Case of the Golden Idol, with the amount of prizes collected which should make the value of this particular production evident, now also enjoyable on Nintendo Switch.