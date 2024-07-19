After being released on PC, Nintendo Switch and Xbox, where it has been available for a few days through Game Pass, the excellent adventure The Case of the Golden Idol It’s coming soon too PS4 and PS5with a exit date announced today and very close indeed.

Publisher Playstack and team Color Gray Games have announced that The Case of the Golden Idol will be coming to PS4 and PS5 on 23 Julyor next week, thus completing the operation of opening up this excellent title to all platforms.

This is an award-winning detective adventure featuring a very particular style, with a stylised line and a notable writing quality, so much so that it is one of the best titles of the genre in recent years.