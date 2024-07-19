After being released on PC, Nintendo Switch and Xbox, where it has been available for a few days through Game Pass, the excellent adventure The Case of the Golden Idol It’s coming soon too PS4 and PS5with a exit date announced today and very close indeed.
Publisher Playstack and team Color Gray Games have announced that The Case of the Golden Idol will be coming to PS4 and PS5 on 23 Julyor next week, thus completing the operation of opening up this excellent title to all platforms.
This is an award-winning detective adventure featuring a very particular style, with a stylised line and a notable writing quality, so much so that it is one of the best titles of the genre in recent years.
A strange and disturbing case
The story puts us in the shoes of a 18th century detectiveintent on uncovering the secrets behind a long series of mysterious deaths that have occurred over the course of 50 years.
All these cases seem to be connected to the alleged occult powers of a golden idol, which passed into the hands of an unscrupulous explorer and became a sort of curse for him and his descendants.
In the game we find ourselves investigating this mysterious chain of deaths and on the possible influences of the object, passed from hand to hand over the decades and seems surrounded by a sinister aura, but the whole thing is staged with considerable irony and macabre humor.
In addition to the original content, the PlayStation and Xbox edition also adds the DLCs “The Spider of Lanka” and “The Lemurian Vampire”, which add additional gameplay elements and cases to investigate. The success of the game has led to the announcement of a sequel: The Rise of the Golden Idol.
#Case #Golden #Idol #release #date #PS4 #PS5 #close
Leave a Reply