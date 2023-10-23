Verona, the coffee table girl and the controversies. But she: “This is how I paid for university”

A new one breaks out stormafter chocolate girl it’s the turn of the coffee table girl. A party among industrialists a Verona it becomes a case. During a gala dinner, which perhaps wasn’t so gala, at the Gran Guardia in honor of the 75 years of the Zari Consortium, for place the glasses down there were no classic tables, but “table girls”, young models – we read in La Stampa – equipped with a rigid skirt on which to place the glasses. At the grand gala there was all good society: industrialists, entrepreneurs, elegant ladies, the mayor Damiano Thomas and deputy mayor Barbara Bissoli That, horrified at the sight of the girls coffee table, he spoke of objectified women, patriarchy, misogyny.

Read also: Covid, stop fines for doctors who worked “too much”

Read also: Dolce, anarchist from Trento arrested: fugitive since 2021 and friend of Cospito

Bissoli, also councilor for gender equality, defined the crime as “an objectification of women which fuels a misogynistic and patriarchal culture that, with great commitment, we are trying to eliminate”. Michelle Pellegrinelli, one of the table girls, said she had received one hundred and fifty euros for one hour of work. There was also a boy dressed “like a sort of peacock“. The girl in question, in an interview given to Repubblica, defined herself as “an artist”, who did it to pay for university and above all he says that she felt neither commodified nor exploited because otherwise she would have left. Then he adds: “There’s no need for others to be indignant on my behalf“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

