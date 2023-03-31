His name is already associated with the most serious legal process against a former president in the history of the United States.

stormy danielsaka Stephanie Clifford, is the key to the case for which Donald Trump has been indicted this Thursday, thus becoming the first ex-president of his country to face criminal charges.

A grand jury in New York has indicted him for payment during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence Daniels, a former porn star who claims to have had an extramarital affair with him.

The exact charges have not yet been made public.

Daniels claims he accepted $130,000 from then-Trump attorney Michael Cohen before the election in exchange for his silence.

The former president has consistently denied having any such encounter with Daniels since the public allegations surfaced in 2018 and has claimed the investigation is a political “witch hunt” against him by a “corrupt, depraved and armed justice system.” .

How the Daniels case began

Daniels spoke for the first time in 2011 about the alleged relationship he had with Trump. She did so in an interview with In Touch Weekly magazine that was not published at the time.

He claimed that he met Trump at a golf tournament in July 2006 and that they had sex on one occasion in a hotel. in the Lake Tahoe area, a California resort area.

“He didn’t seem concerned about it. He was a bit arrogant,” she said in response to an interviewer’s question about whether Trump had told her not to say anything about the night they allegedly spent together.

If what happened is true, it would have happened four months after the birth of Barron Trump, the son that the former president has with his wife Melania.

Threat Reporting

At the time, the magazine did not publish the interview after threats of legal action from Donald Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, CBS’ 60 Minutes reported at the time.

In Touch Weekly finally brought Daniels’ statements to light in 2018, weeks before the former porn actress told 60 Minutes that she had been threatened following the 2011 interview.

The exactriz assured that a man approached her and her little daughter in a parking lot in the city of Las Vegas and told her to “leave Trump alone.”

“She is a beautiful girl. It would be a shame if something happened to her mother,” the man would have told him.

Daniels later acknowledged that she accepted a $130,000 “secret payment” from Cohen in exchange for his silence, a month before the 2016 presidential election. She said she did so out of concern for her family’s safety.

Daniels told 60 Minutes that he was risking a $1 million fine for breaking the agreement by speaking on television about what happened, but said: “It’s very important for me to be able to defend myself.”

Cohen’s Revelations

While rumors of the affair began to surface before the 2016 presidential election, The Wall Street Journal published an article in January 2018 about Cohen’s hush money payment to Daniels.

Since the payment was made a month before the presidential election, some sources argued that the money could represent a violation of political campaign rules.

At first, Cohen denied the veracity of the press reports. But in February 2018 he admitted that he had paid Daniels the money out of his own pocket and maintained that neither Trump nor his campaign was involved.

However, in August 2018, Cohen testified under oath that Trump had ordered him to make the secret $130,000 payment just days before the election.

He presented what he said was evidence of payments he had received from the former president for the money he had given to the actress.

Trump acknowledged that he reimbursed Cohen, which is not illegal, and denied that it had anything to do with the affair with the actress or that there was any irregularity regarding the laws of political campaigns.

Cohen was jailed on multiple charges after pleading guilty to, among other crimes, violating those laws during the 2016 presidential election with his payment to Daniels.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download our app and activate them so you don’t miss our best content.

BBC-NEWS-SRC: https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-internacional-65004951, IMPORTING DATE: 2023-03-30 22:40:06

Drafting

BBC News World