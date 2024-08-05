Former GRU Colonel Kvachkov, who criticized the SVO, did not wait for the trial and went on a pilgrimage

Retired colonel of the State Intelligence Directorate (GRU) of Russia Vladimir Kvachkov went on a pilgrimage without waiting for a court decision on an administrative claim filed by the Dorogomilovo district department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Kommersant reports.

The police demanded that he be placed under administrative supervision after the verdict in the case of discrediting the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation. Supervision was first established in August 2023.

The Dorogomilovsky Court of Moscow placed the defendant under administrative supervision until February 19, 2027, but the defendant was not at home. Kvachkov’s lawyer, Aleksey Pershin, said that long before the case was heard, the former colonel had decided to go on a pilgrimage. The defense attorney added that the decision was preceded by a vision that Kvachkov had that he should “preach the word of God throughout Russia, all the way to Chukotka.”

And he left. Because of this, the hearings to establish his repeated supervision were postponed three times. In the end, supervision was established for Kvachkov, but it is not clear from the court’s decision where he should now report to twice a month: he wanders around Russia – to hermitages, churches and monasteries, and there is no connection with him Alexey Pershin Vladimir Kvachkov’s lawyer

Retired Colonel Fined Twice for Discrediting Army

On December 26, 2023, the Dorogomilovsky District Court of Moscow fined the retired GRU colonel 50 thousand rubles. The defendant was found guilty under Article 20.3.3 (“Public actions aimed at discrediting the use of the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia”) of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation.

Before that, he received another fine of 40 thousand rubles in August of the same year by decision of the Tverskoy Court of the capital. The protocol against the former colonel became known on July 18. The reason for this were three publications in the group “Kvachkov Vladimir Vasilyevich” on Odnoklassniki, which has 21 thousand subscribers. According to Kvachkov, a criminal case against him was opened under the article on discrediting the army after a denunciation by an unknown citizen.

The defense appealed the decisions, but they were upheld in the appellate court. In April 2024, the Moscow City Court rejected the retired colonel’s appeal and approved the administrative punishment in the second case of discrediting the RF Armed Forces. The fine of 50 thousand rubles imposed by the court was left unchanged.

The court twice placed the colonel under administrative supervision

On September 6, 2023, the Dorogomilovsky Court of Moscow banned the retired GRU colonel from attending and participating in mass events. The court granted the police’s claim to establish administrative supervision until his conviction is expunged on February 19, 2029. On August 5 of this year, the court issued a decision on supervision until 2027. Kvachkov must report to the police twice a month.

The lawyer stated that the ex-colonel’s departure on pilgrimage was completely legal, since he set out on his journey in late April – early May, before the decision was made.

At the start of the journey, he was completely unrestricted in his right to travel. Alexey Pershin Vladimir Kvachkov’s lawyer

The defense attorney believes that the police have no grounds to declare the defendant wanted after the decision came into force, since he was not properly notified of the court’s outcome. In addition, the lawyer intends to appeal the verdict.

In February 2019, Kvachkov was released from a maximum security prison in Mordovia, where he was serving a sentence for inciting ethnic hatred. In the 2000s, he was accused of attempting to assassinate Anatoly Chubais, but was eventually acquitted. The military man was later convicted of preparing to organize an armed rebellion, for which the retired colonel served his sentence.