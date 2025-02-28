The head of the area that hired Jéssica after his judicial statement falls in which he confessed that he did not attend to work



02/28/2025



Updated at 15: 49h.





The statement as a witness before the Supreme Court of Jéssica Rodríguez, the former couple of which she was Minister of Transportation of the Government of Pedro Sánchez, José Luis Ábalos, in which she admitted that she was paying for two public companies, Ineco and Tragsatec, but that … He never came to work effectively in them, his first victim has been charged, the head of the area that hired her for Tragsa.

Caridad Martín Palacios, manager of the area of ​​Rural Development and Forest Policies of Tragsa, precisely in which Jéssica was hired, has been relieved of his responsibilities, as the newspaper El Mundo has advanced this Friday and ABC has been able to confirm from knowledgeable sources of the decision, in what is the first cessation that occurs after the controversial judicial declaration of the former partner of Áballos.

“The Tragsa group is carrying out internal investigation in this regard in order to take appropriate measures and debug possible responsibilities“They have explained this Friday to ABC official sources of the public company that hired Jessica.

The sources consulted explain that Tragsatec performs hundreds of hiring throughout the year and that the hiring of Jéssica occurred in a process for the incorporation of seven administrative ones, to which a previous experience was requested, something that the former couple of Ábalos could prove for her previous passage by the public company INECO, where, as confessed in the supreme, she did not go to work.











Session boundary

Access to premium content is open by courtesy of the establishment where you are, but right now there are too many users connected at the same time. Please try it after a few minutes.



Try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions initiated at the same time. We have closed the oldest session to continue sailing without limits in the rest.



Keep sailing







Article only for subscribers