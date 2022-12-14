The case of the doctor hit with an ax, the attacker: “He examined me, but he didn’t solve my problems”

“I know that doctor, he visited me four months ago, he gave me a drip but it didn’t solve my problems”. The 62-year-old who yesterday attacked the surgeon Giorgio Falcetto with an ax in the parking lot of the San Donato hospital in Milan would have told the investigators. An assault for reasons still to be clarified for the investigators, who according to the Milanese edition of Il Corriere della Sera are evaluating whether it was due to “reasons of the road network”. For the moment there are no visits or other contacts between the doctor and the man who almost killed him yesterday.

Currently, Falcetto is in an induced coma at the San Raffaele hospital, where he underwent brain surgery. The conditions of the 76-year-old, who suffered two very deep injuries, are considered desperate. Yesterday, at the time of the attack, he was preparing to go home after the end of the night shift in the emergency room, where he had been working for twenty years. A few shots prompted him out into the parking lot, where he found the 62-year-old hitting his car. The man, a 62-year-old with a history of fraud and firearms, got out and faced him with an ax, in front of the astonished gaze of those present. The first to intervene to save it were some technicians working on the optical fiber,

they too were attacked by the man, who then got back into his car and ran away. In the early afternoon, the carabinieri managed to track him down in Rozzano, about twenty kilometers away from the hospital, thanks to the numerous traces left during the escape. According to the investigators, it is not clear why he was in the hospital parking lot, which he would not have gone to before.