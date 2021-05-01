The Civil Guard carried out this Friday a search in the house and a farm in Candelaria (Tenerife) of Tomás Antonio GC, who disappeared this Tuesday as well as his two daughters. Miguel Velasco Almendral

The Canary Island of Tenerife has been shocked by the disappearance since last Tuesday of the two girls (Anna, one year old, and Olivia, six) who disappeared along with their father, Tomás Gimeno, 37. The whereabouts of the girls, and the of Gimeno himself, it remains a mystery four days later. The case is a recurring topic in conversations.

Members of the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard have joined the search tasks this Friday together with Maritime Rescue and the Special Group of Underwater Activities (GEAS). For now, the main clues that have emerged from the investigation of the case revolve around the pleasure boat he owns. The motor boat, about six meters long, was found empty and adrift on Wednesday, one nautical mile (almost two kilometers) from the Port of Güimar; about eight kilometers from your starting point. The subsequent investigation, once it was towed to the dock, revealed the existence of traces of blood, as confirmed by the Civil Guard. Those remains are being analyzed in Madrid to determine if they are human and if they belong to any of the disappeared.

Members of the device, in addition, found during the afternoon-night of Thursday a child restraint chair in vehicles floating in the sea, near the place where the pleasure boat used by the man was located, found on Thursday empty and adrift. The Civil Guard has reported this Friday that the family has identified the chair as their own. The Security Forces have carried out searches in properties of the father of the little girls and of direct relatives, as well as in hotels and pensions throughout the island. The court number 3 of Güímar, in charge of investigating the case, has sent a request to several banks to verify if Gimeno made any movement before he lost track.

Tomás Antonio Gimeno took his daughters on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. and should have returned them at 9:00 p.m. It did not. Instead, he contacted his ex-partner, advising her that he would never see the girls or him again. The woman reported the disappearance on the night of that same Tuesday. Shortly after, Gimeno got in touch with his own father through a social network to, supposedly, announce that he had plans to take his own life, according to the Local newspaper Notices Diary.

Tomás Antonio Giméno and his daughters Anna and Olivia.

That night, while his ex-partner filed the complaint with the Civil Guard, the security cameras of the Puerto Deportivo Marina Tenerife, in Santa Cruz de Tenerife captured the man entering and leaving the premises up to three times to finally set sail on his boat at around 0.30. . According to its manager, Enrique Alonso, the father arrived in his car at 9:30 p.m., parked it in front of the dock and unloaded a series of bags and belongings. The guard who worked the night shift found him face-to-face, Alonso explained to Cadena Ser, and claims he had not seen the girls. Nor do the cameras reveal if they were with him. Gimeno left the marina again around 9.50 p.m., to return around 11.30 p.m. Finally, at 00:30 the ship left the facilities.

Tomás Gimeno is a well-known person in the city of Santa Cruz de Tenerife. From a wealthy family, he studied Tourism and Business Administration, according to people close to him who wish to remain anonymous, and works in family businesses, which include the management of several farms. Gimeno lives in Igueste de Candelaria, in the municipality of Candelaria, in the east of the island. He and his ex-partner lost a baby girl before Anna was born. None of the neighbors questioned had a close relationship with the missing person.

Exterior detail of the farm where Tomás Antonio GC lived, in Candelaria (Tenerife).

Sources of the investigation told EFE last Thursday that her ex-partner, Beatriz L., communicated to the Civil Guard in December that her ex-partner had verbally threatened her. This time, however, he did not want to file a complaint. The agents, however, followed up, according to the gender violence protocol and, in March, they asked him again. The woman said at the time that the episode of the threats in December had not been repeated.

The Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 of Güimar opened preliminary proceedings since Wednesday for the alleged commission of a crime of kidnapping in this case, according to the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands. The case has been classified “as a high risk disappearance” since it became known.