Moscow investigators have opened a criminal case into the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl, press service Of the Main Investigation Department of the RF IC for the city of Moscow on September 22.

“The investigating authorities <...> on the fact of the unknown disappearance of a 12-year-old girl initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under paragraph“ c ”of Part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder of a minor.” – Ed.) ”, The message says.

According to the investigation, on September 21, Diana Zhulina, born in 2008, left the school located in 5th Monetchikovsky lane and disappeared. Until now, her whereabouts are unknown.

At present, an operational headquarters has been created to search for the girl. Experienced criminologists of the Main Directorate, operational officers of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in Moscow and volunteers are involved in the work.

Anyone who has any information about the whereabouts of the disappeared, the department asks to inform the police (02) or the duty service of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia in the city of Moscow (8-495-690-44-51).

Earlier, on September 18, a 14-year-old girl was reported missing in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, who left her home in the evening and did not return. Volunteers were involved in the search.