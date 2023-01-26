The caretaker who commutes from Naples to Milan is on leave until the end of August

On the story of Giuseppina Giuliano, the 29-year-old janitor who declared that she commutes from Naples to Milan and back every day because she cannot afford a rent in the Milanese city, there is a new element that could put an end to the story.

To provide it is the journalist Francesco Oggiano, who on social he declared that he had seen a document from the Ministry of Education, according to which the janitor would have made numerous and prolonged absences from work in November 2022.

Not only that, a few days before that The day told her story, Giuseppina Giuliano would have obtained a leave of absence until 31 August 2023.

“According to the data, the ‘commuter janitor'” would not have traveled from Naples to Milan “every morning, including Saturdays” declared Francesco Oggiano adding: “And she will no longer commute for at least the next few months”.

Second openwho has seen the document from the ministry, also emerges that the janitor would only become tenured on November 5, showing up at the school during the trial period from September to October but being absent “almost every Saturday and two Mondays”.

Throughout the month of November 2022 Giuseppina Giuliano would have always been absent due to “sickness”, while from January 2023 she would have obtained a new extraordinary and paid leave until the end of the school year.

A “sacrosanct” leave, underlines Francesco Oggiano, since it is required to “assist family members with disabilities”. The new elements, therefore, would seem to put an end to a story that from the beginning had appeared improbable also due to the high costs incurred to travel every day from Naples to Milan which are well above the 400 euros per month that the janitor claimed to spend every month commuting.