Motorists who keep their car on only to be able to use it air conditioning, whether this happens in winter or summer makes no difference, they face penalties that can range from a minimum of € 223 to a maximum of € 444. But what if the same behavior is held by the blue cars that await the politicians? It was asked who in the Elysee Courtyard, where the Council of Ministers is taking place, immortalized in a video the stationary and empty blue cars and with the engine running to operate the air conditioning that the ministers were waiting for at the end of the meeting, who thus found the car fresh and were able to return without hassle to their offices a few meters from 55 rue de Faubourg Saint Honoré.

The video was disseminated on social media by Benjamin Mathieu, journalist of the public service France Info, and was also taken up by Il Corriere della Sera this morning on newsstands: the same Council of Ministers, through the mouth of the government spokesman Oliver Veran, had recently made its debut reminding French citizens how important it was to maintain a certain “energetic sobriety”Through small simple gestures. This certainly does not include keeping the car on to take advantage of the air conditioning, especially in a period in which the situation linked to gas and energy supplies is anything but floral.

A message de sobriete la semaine dernière. Dans la cour de l’Elysée, en attendant la sortie du conseil des ministres, les voitures des ministres sont pourtant portes fermées et climatisation allumées en attendant leurs occupants. pic.twitter.com/II6lfOU7cM – Benjamin Mathieu (@BenjMathieu) July 29, 2022

“The state must lead by example, and every time we don’t, you journalists will point it out to us. Better this way, because this it will force us to change faster“, admitted Veran himself. It is not the first time that criticism of this kind has emerged in France: recently, for example, the left opposition has pointed out to the government that the private jet Total Energies boss Patrick Pouyanné consumed in a month the equivalent of what an average Frenchman consumes in thirty years.