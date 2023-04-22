Transfer of the JJ4 bear to the Alpine Fauna Recovery Center. Autonomous province of Trento

The fate of a bear that killed a person on the mountain has been at the center of the Italian public debate in recent weeks. At the beginning of April, the bear JJ4 attacked and killed a young man, Andrea Papi, who was returning from training in a mountainous area in northern Italy. Last Monday, the animal was captured in a forest in the province of Trento and is currently in an Alpine Fauna Recovery Center, a facility with four-meter-high barriers and three electrified enclosures, where it remains waiting for define your future. He shares confinement with the bear M49, protagonist between 2019 and 2020 of incursions into urbanized areas.

The researchers believe that the encounter between Papi, 26, and the bear JJ4, one of the 20 bears that live in the area, was probably sudden, around a curve, and the animal, scared, immediately attacked him. The young man’s body, found after hours of searching, had scratches, bite marks on his arm, and deep wounds on his chest and neck.

This is the first fatal attack by a bear in recent Italian history. Although just a month ago, also in Trentino, another bear attacked a man and injured him, these types of attacks are not common. In Italy, seven have been recorded in the last 150 years, none fatal so far. According to a study published by the journal Naturebetween 2000 and 2015 there were 664 bear attacks worldwide, of which 95 were fatal, the majority in North America.

Authorities identified the 17-year-old bear a few days after the attack from organic samples found at the attack site and later captured her. The president of the Autonomous Province of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti, signed a slaughter order for the animal and now the Italian justice must decide on the legitimacy of this directive. Some animal and environmental associations, such as the Anti-Vivisection League (Lav) and the League for the Abolition of Hunting filed an appeal to prevent the slaughter, which is currently suspended until May 11, the date on which a judge must rule. .

The legitimacy of the sacrifice of the bear JJ4, and of the bears considered “problematic” in general, has become the subject of debate even outside the courts, especially in the areas that have hosted the ‘Life’ project since the late 1990s. Ursus’, for the repopulation of brown bears, financed by the European Union, with which this species that had almost completely disappeared from the Alps was reintroduced from ten Slovenian specimens.

Numerous associations for the defense of animals have protested to demand alternatives to sacrifice and some, like the Lav, have even indicated facilities abroad that would be willing to accommodate the bear. They see culling as an extreme and disproportionate punitive solution for an animal with the only fault of “behaving like a bear.” Other organizations have alleged that the fatal attack and other similar events have occurred because sufficient measures have not been applied to promote coexistence between animals and people and have suggested options such as increasing surveillance of the movements of the specimens or the preservation of dedicated spaces. exclusively to them or the transfer of the most problematic animals to areas with less human presence.

The Minister of the Environment, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, has assured that the Government is looking for relocation solutions for the bear JJ4 and has pointed out that sacrificing the animal “is not the solution”, although he has specified that the decision corresponds to the president of the province Autonomous of Trento. The minister, who belongs to the conservative Forza Italia party, has also denounced the overpopulation of bears. “Unfortunately, there are 120 bears where there should be 40. They were introduced with an artificial, local decision, made for tourism purposes. And then it got out of hand. They have increased disproportionately and now the situation must be put back in order. A relocation and expansion plan with more territories is necessary”, declared Fratin.

The president of the Autonomous Province of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti, continues to opt for sacrifice. And it embraces the Interregional Action Plan for the Conservation of the Brown Bear in the Central-Eastern Alps, agreed between the regional Administration and the Ministry of the Environment in 2010, as a continuation of the project Life Ursus. This mechanism, also financed by the European Union, contains rules to regulate the coexistence of bears with man. Among other things, it contemplates the dejection of animals in some cases, such as in the case that they attack without having been previously provoked.

Fugatti points out that the biggest problem is that in the province of Trento there are more bears than the plan provided. “The protocol provided for about 50 bears that would disperse throughout the Alps. Today we have more than 100 and they are compromising the human-animal balance, putting mountain communities that cannot live with this number of animals in difficulties”, the ruler protested.

The mayors consider that the safety of citizens is threatened by some animals that are more prone to contact with humans. They have pushed for the culling order to be reactivated and many have even threatened to resign if a solution to the coexistence of bears and people is not found.

The Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Investigation, which depends on the Ministry of the Environment, issued an opinion in favor of the sacrifice, necessary for the depletion of the animal. He has also insisted that it is important to take into account any previous anomalous behavior, since, if an animal is a repeat offender, there are more reasons to classify it as “dangerous”, as is the case with the bear JJ4. In addition to this specimen, to date in Trentino there are two other bears with a high level of danger, two males: MJ5 and M62.

The bear JJ4, born in 2006, received the first complaint in 2020, when she injured two hikers she ran into while she was accompanied by her cubs. At that time, the Provincial Administration issued a slaughter order, which was later permanently suspended. Since then, two other minor incidents involving this animal have been recorded before the deadly attack. The bear wore a geolocated collar that tracked her movements, like most Trentino brown bears, which are registered, classified and partially controlled.

