He loves Indian food and, in the videos his parents share on the networks, he seems to be happy in their presence.

But her mother says that now, baby M, two and a half years old, is in a center for children with special needs near the city of Berlin.

The little girl is in the middle of a diplomatic row between India and Germany after German authorities took her from her Indian family on allegations of child abuse in September 2021, when she was just seven months old.

In June this year, a court in Berlin terminated the parental rights of Dia and her husband Amit – we are not using their real names for legal reasons – and custody of the baby was awarded to the German child welfare office Jugendamt.

The court also rejected the parents’ demand for the girl to be repatriated to India. The parents have called the trial a sham and filed an appeal.

Dia is currently in New Delhitrying to rally support for her fight to get the girl to India, and cries when she tells the BBC what it has meant to be separated from her daughter.

A wound

The family moved to Berlin in 2018 after Amit received a job offer and baby M was born in February 2021.

According to court records, the debate between the family and the German government centers around a genital injury the little girl sustained when she was seven months old. One of the doctors is quoted as saying that “I have never seen such a severe genital injury in an infant.” and that it would require surgery to fix it.

Child protective services took her away saying they suspected sexual abuse, an allegation the family denied. The hospital that treated the girl later exonerated them, saying there was “no evidence” to suggest there had been sexual abuse, and the police closed the case without filing charges.

The parents say they believe the injury was accidental. Two independent doctors from the US and India reviewed the minor’s medical records and concurred with that opinion.

“The injury was probably caused by an accident. It would have been unthinkable that her parents would have repeatedly injured her and then rushed her to the doctors,” they said in a report from her that she appeared in court. They added that they believed that “her injuries to her could have been made worse by the exhaustive examinations” to which she had to undergo.

But child protection authorities said they did not believe that baby M was going to be safe at home and the court agreed with this position.

no contact

So far, the baby has been in foster care for two years and her parents have been allowed little contact with her, despite social workers assigned to the family describing them as “loving and caring” parents and referring to to his interactions with the girl as “consistently positive, with joy and curiosity.”

A court-appointed psychologist also recommended that one of the parents live with baby M in a parent-child center under the supervision of a caregiver.

But last week, the Jugendamt informed the parents that “all visits to their daughter would be canceled because there is no one to take her or bring her,” says Dia, adding that they have not even been allowed to make video calls with the little girl. .

“We don’t know who is taking care of her since she was transferred from foster care to the center for children with special needs. The secrecy surrounding our baby’s case is completely bizarre.”

Dia accuses the authorities of “taking my daughter away from me because of cultural differences and miscommunication.” She says she cannot speak German and that the translator she was given knew Hindi but did not know Gujarati. The BBC requested comment from the Jugendamt and is waiting for your answer.

He The case of baby M has received a lot of attention in India and Germany and has generated protests in several Indian cities and in the German cities of Frankfurt and Darmstadt.organized by the Indian diaspora in support of parents.

In New Delhi, Dia has met with officials from the Indian Foreign Ministry and lobbied dozens of parliamentarians, who sent a letter to the German ambassador, Phillip Ackerman, requesting the repatriation of the girl to India.

An assemblyman urged the government to take the necessary steps to bring her back. Another politician has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the matter with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his upcoming visit to New Delhi for the G20 summit next month.

Dia is also appealing for the prime minister to intervene: “Now my only hope is Mr. Modi. If he intervenes, my daughter can come back, ”he says.

The dispute between the two countries over baby M has revived memories of a similar case in 2011 in which two Indian children were separated from their parents in Norway. A year later they returned to India.

Suranya Aiyar, a retired lawyer and activist who helped the family in Norway and is now helping the parents of baby M, says such cases are not uncommon.

“It is a significant problem. It is assumed that it is a brilliant solution and that no further discussion is needed.

The role of the Jugendamt in cross-border family disputes has also been criticized by the European Parliament. In a harsh report, the European Parliament accused that institution of discrimination, of being unfair to the children of immigrants and of harming both the rights of parents and the children they retain.

In a new report published in May, the parliament said its petitions committee still receives complaints from the Jugendamt. “The role and actions of youth welfare offices are seen, on many occasions, as excessive. Foreign parents feel at a disadvantage when compared to German parents.

Return

A better solution for cases like these, Aiyar says, would be for the state to assign social workers to help families care for children.

In the case of baby M, he says, the only solution is for the government to intervene.

“The girl has not done anything wrong. Let her go back to India. She is an Indian citizen and she has every right to be there.” The Indian government has given the case a “high priority” status. Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said this month that they had “summoned the German ambassador” to express India’s concerns.

“At the very least we believe that cultural rights and her rights as an Indian are being infringed,” Bagchi told a news conference. “We have called for the early return of the child to India and we will continue to press Germany on this matter,” she added.

A spokesman for the German embassy in New Delhi declined to comment on the case. But government sources in Germany say the case was in court and out of their hands, adding that they were working with India to resolve the case.

Indian authorities say they have identified a family in Gujarat – the state where the family lives – who could provide care for the girl.

Dr Kiran Aggarwal, a retired government pediatrician and former member of the Delhi government’s child welfare committee, says the girl should be with her parents.

“India has very strong child protection laws and if she is repatriated by a German court, she could receive care in India,” he said.

As time goes by, Dia says that she worries that she is losing her daughter by the day.

“He has not been able to learn his mother tongue, Gujarati. She only speaks German, how am I going to be able to communicate with her?”

The family is also having trouble paying the 9 million rupees (US$108,477) they have been ordered to pay in temporary care for the girl and court costs.

“Through crowdfunding (massive financial support service for social causes through the internet) we have reached some financing and we have paid five million rupees. We are a middle class family. They have broken us morally and emotionally and now they are also trying to break us financially.”

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC News World. Download the latest version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.