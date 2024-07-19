Police reclassify Farion’s attack case as murder

The police have reclassified the case of the attack on former Verkhovna Rada deputy Iryna Farion as a premeditated murder. The National Police reported this in its Telegram-channel.

“Law enforcement officers are taking all necessary measures to identify and detain the perpetrator,” the police reported.

It is noted that the attacker could face up to 15 years in prison.

On Friday, July 19, in Lviv, an unknown person shot at 60-year-old Farion, the bullet hitting her temple. The shooter was wearing gloves, and the weapon did not have a silencer. She was hospitalized in critical condition and underwent surgery, but the victim’s condition worsened.

The ex-deputy later died.