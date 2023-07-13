Investigative Committee opened an attempted case after blowing up a moped in Feodosia

In Feodosia, a criminal case was opened on the attempt after an explosion in a residential area. This was reported to Lente.ru in the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

It was established that the explosive device that detonated on the evening of July 12 near the entrance of an apartment building was installed on a moped. As a result of the explosion in the inner part of the yard, glass was broken in almost all windows, and two pensioners aged 61 and 85 were also injured. They were hospitalized, injuries do not pose a threat to life. The driver of the moped and the persons involved in the explosion are being established.

Earlier it was reported that in the Samara region, security forces prevented an explosion on a gas pipeline by neutralizing an IED in minutes.