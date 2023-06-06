Fashion Formula 1

Having reached the huge figure of 1.54 billion viewers last season, the Formula 1 is currently seen as theideal advertising platform for investors and companies, who are competing to join circuits, teams and drivers and also have their own place in the sun.

So it could not be missing the world of fashion, as the activewear sector is clearly booming, having jumped from $178 billion in revenue in 2021 to over $200 in the past year. “For fashion brands, collaboration with Formula 1 means looking to an evolving sport, full of young and ambitious fans, often with high purchasing power“said Manvi Mittal, fashion publicist and creator of the Females in Motorsport podcast.

In conjunction with the arrival of the American property of Liberty Media and the great success of the TV series ‘Drive to Survive’ on Netflix, the composition of the public has definitely changed, coming close to an unprecedented 40% female participation in the 15-35 age demographic. This made Formula 1 “one of the hottest world sports, if not the hottest on the planet“, as explained by George Ciz, marketing manager of Tag Heuer, a prestigious luxury chronograph brand.

And the pilots themselves have long been flirting with the world of fashion. Lewis Hamilton he is the face of Valentino DI.VAs in the PinkPP campaign, as well as a global ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger. Daniel Ricciardo attended the Met Gala – a social fashion event in New York – with Thom Browne; Guanyu Zhou, Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly were seen at the Paris and Milan fashion weeks; Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz have appeared on the covers of leading industry magazines such as Vanity Fair and GQ.

Not only that, why the Ferrari in 2021 he launched a ready-to-wear line designed by creative director Rocco Iannone: “I liked writing Ferrari’s creative lexicon, imagining an aesthetic and stylistic territory in which to recognize the characteristics of the automotive industry in clothing”.

The first bridge between Formula 1 and fashion was the Benettonsin the 80s, which approached the paddock first as a sponsor of Tyrrell and Alfa Romeo, before creating the Benetton Formula in 1986, on the ashes of Toleman. Tommy Hilfiger he entered the category in 1991 with Lotus, then joining in 2018 with Mercedes, with which he works in close synergy. Recently Mitchell&Ness, the American brand of basketball-inspired jerseys, has signed an agreement with McLaren. How to neglect finally Pumaformer sponsor of Ferrari, which has signed a multi-year contract with Formula 1 as an “exclusive supplier” of accessories and clothing, as well as sales manager of team merchandising.

The Chanel T-Shirt

In this scenario the golden showcase of Monte Carlo Grand Prix attracted a large number of fashion celebrities to the paddock, such as Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. Right in the Principality, Chanel presented on the catwalk of the fashion show presented at the Hotel Monte-Carlo Beach a collection made of bodysuits inspired by pilots’ suits and creations that evoked motor racing and racing aestheticsas told by Nssgclub. The designer Virginie Viard thus wanted to turn the attention of the female public towards sportswear, immediately finding the approval of some fashion notes influencerswhich made two particular t-shirts go viral.

These shirts take up the camellias and the number 5, typical features of the French brand, combining them with the drawing of a single-seater, rather similar to the 1973 Tyrrell 005 brought to victory in the world championship and the Monaco GP by the legendary Jackie Stewart.

Chanel F1 tees 🏎️🏁 going in my dream closet pic.twitter.com/l6fcIi21nm — Fariza 🏁 (@Twistylizard1) May 31, 2023

The videos that appeared en masse on TikTok produced by some influencers, as well as an exceptional wearer like Charlotte Casiraghi on the race weekend, made the t-shirt a real “fashion obsession” for lovers of the sector.

Having been presented in the luxurious setting of Monaco, where a billionaire spent 2.4 million dollars to moor a yacht in port on the weekend of the grand prix, the price of the t-shirt in question is not surprising. The basic version is priced at $4450as reported by High snobiety, while the beaded version reaches 6,000. The limited availability of the garment, which is part of the maison’s 2023 resort collection, could then drive its cost up to $10,000. A decidedly princely cost.