The rules of Melanie Riffo, a 22-year-old Chilean, had always been irregular. She could not menstruate for two or three months. When in 2020 she decided to take birth control pills, she thought that the situation would change. But after the first month she had no bleeding. Just in case, she took a pregnancy test which, to her surprise and horror, came back positive. The pandemic had just disrupted the plans of half the planet and her shifts as a cashier at a sushi restaurant were beginning to decrease. She earned 180 dollars. Her boyfriend, two years older than her, did not enter much more. Searching on the internet how to abort – in Chile it is decriminalized only in three causes -, they found a treatment for 75 dollars. “I didn’t feel capable of taking care of another person, but I didn’t trust that they would actually send me what I needed. It seemed insecure to me so I didn’t do it, ”explains Riffo by phone from Chillán, 400 kilometers south of Santiago, where she lives with her mother and her little one, one year and three months old.

Riffo, who learned on Instagram that her contraceptives were defective, is one of the more than 200 women who in 2020, during the Government of Sebastián Piñera, became pregnant despite taking the Anulette CD contraceptives, administered by public health services , and manufactured by the Andrómaco and Silesia laboratories, of the Grünenthal pharmaceutical company. Most of the victims were poor women. Two batches presented packaging failures or placebo tablets substituted those of active ingredient, and vice versa. The Institute of Public Health (ISP), the medicine regulatory body, imposed a series of fines on them for nearly 92,000 dollars.

The packaging of Anulette CD, one of the defective contraceptives delivered by the Institute of Public Health (ISP).

Considering that the scandalous episode was a violation of the sexual and reproductive rights of those affected, the Miles Corporation initiated a mediation procedure with the State Defense Council, which led to financial compensation from the laboratories to the women. The amount is confidential. For the victims, the outstanding debt belongs to the State. “We have talked with the current Ministry of Women and Health. If in the short term we do not reach an agreement, we are going to file the lawsuit that we are working against the State”, warns Javiera Canales, director of Miles Chile, which advises on sexual and reproductive health.

“The financial compensation was a help, but it was not what we deserved. A child, especially if it is not planned, involves many expenses: adjusting the house, furniture, clothes, etc., “says Riffo. “We hope that the State responds in some way. They haven’t contacted any. They didn’t even give us psychological help, which is basic in situations like this,” he adds. The victim, who dropped out of nursing technician studies and her job because she “couldn’t continue,” was diagnosed with depression during pregnancy, but she only received two sessions at the office. Overwhelmed by the pandemic, there was no room on the agenda for her case. “They didn’t consider it critical,” he maintains.

Miles Chile unsuccessfully tried to reach an agreement with the State which, according to the corporation, rejected the minimum negotiation condition: to create a standardized protocol that obliges health centers to record the batch number of the pills that are delivered to each user, generate content on “steps to follow” in the event of an illegal denial of a voluntary interruption of pregnancy and publish it on the web pages of the centers, and provide free mental health care to those affected. In January, three instances of the United Nations called on the Chilean State to “repair” the victims.

In Aachen (Germany), a building of the headquarters of the pharmaceutical company Grünenthal, owner of the Andrómaco and Selsia laboratories. picture alliance (dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)

The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Women of the Government of Gabriel Boric announced in mid-May measures to prevent failures in the manufacture, marketing and delivery of the pills. Among them, it includes establishing a differentiation of colors and shapes of pills with active ingredient and those of placebo (it already happens in most), changes of label and brochure, and progress in the reduction of scores in public purchases of laboratories sanctioned. “They are good, but insufficient”, estimates Canales. “They do not attack the underlying problem: establishing the traceability of the women who consumed the defective contraceptive. Information from public health services is not unified. As long as that does not happen, at a minimum, there must be psychological reparations, a housing subsidy or education and care [del hijo]”, he points.

The Minister of Women and Gender Equity, Antonia Orellana, clarifies through an email that in “this case there is a lack of diligence and attention on the part of the previous authorities regarding the sexual and reproductive rights of women” . And she assures that one of the legislative priorities is to carry out the law for the right of women to a life free of violence, “which has been in Congress for five years and which seeks to be a framework law that defines the different types of violence that today women suffer, typifying, for example, gynecological-obstetrical violence”. From the Ministry of Health they accused the minister’s agenda problems for which she could not answer the questions of this newspaper.

A punitive bill

As a result of the case, the Health Commission of the Chamber of Deputies approved a bill last week to reform the health code and establish a presumption of civil liability for damages caused by defective contraceptives. The initiative includes a presumption of causality as long as there is a pregnancy, the drug has been declared defective by the ISP, and the woman has taken the drug whose serial number corresponds to the error. If the project is approved, explains Canales, the manufacturer of the drug must prove that it was not the drug that caused the pregnancy. Currently it is the woman who must prove that the drug was defective and that is why she became pregnant.

Richard Nevares, general manager of Grünenthal Chile, who participated in the session, explained the complexity that exists in determining “from the scientific point of view that the cause of unwanted pregnancy is due to the ineffectiveness of the oral contraceptive, since there are various factors that influence”. His first argument was that they are not 100% effective and he listed the different types of defects: from poor labeling to composition. Globally, the efficacy is 99.7%, according to clinical trials, and 92% in empirical terms. Elmer Torres, vice president of the Industrial Association of Pharmaceutical Laboratories, assured that the eventual approval of the project, “based on assumptions, can have a counterproductive effect by discouraging the system of alerts and voluntary withdrawals.”

Richard Nevares, general manager of Grünenthal in Chile, during a corporate event. Grünenthal Latam

Among the objections to the bill, the lawyer Carmen Dominguez, an expert in civil liability, warned in the session that dealing only with contraceptives would generate “unequal treatment with respect to the victims and possible perpetrators.” “Other victims of defective products are not going to have this altered burden of proof when it comes to proving liability,” she said. There is still a long legislative road ahead, in which modifications can be made to the text of the bill.

