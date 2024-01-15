The formation of new naval engineering regiments has begun in the Russian Navy. One such military unit has already been created in the Pacific Ocean, and by the end of the year similar ones will appear in other fleets. Such formations can operate effectively on land and sea axes: laying minefields and clearing them, creating fortifications, and also storming enemy fortifications, organize base locations for ships and vessels. Experts note that engineers are indispensable during amphibious operations, as well as during the dispersal of fleet forces.

From landing to bases

As sources in the military department told Izvestia, The decision to form new naval engineering regiments (MER) has already been made. The first such military unit was formed at the end of last year in the Pacific Ocean. By the end of 2024, the fleets and flotillas will be replenished with several more naval engineering regiments . Izvestia’s sources refused to name the exact number of new formations and their locations. But according to the publication’s interlocutors, the new regiments should increase the combat capabilities of the Navy both on land and at sea.

Photo: RIA Novosti/Vitaly Ankov

In its structure, the MIP is in many ways identical to combined arms engineering regiments and brigades. They include units engaged in mine clearance, combating enemy fortifications, as well as creating their own minefields and engineering obstacles, positions, etc. At the same time, naval engineering regiments are also capable of creating naval bases for warships, submarines and auxiliary vessels in a short time.

Naval engineering regiments must solve a fairly wide range of tasks – from ensuring landings to ensuring the basing of Navy ships in different places military expert Dmitry Boltenkov told Izvestia.

— In the forward echelon there are sappers to clear mines,” he explained. — The regiments will also ensure the approaches of our military personnel to the landing bridgeheads, engage in clearing and assembling autonomous obstacles . In addition, warships have specific home bases. In the event of the outbreak of hostilities, the fleet is dispersed to different places, and they need to be equipped. For example, put floating berths there and ensure the supply of various materials.

The expert emphasized that in the current conditions, when there is confrontation with a large number of foreign states, the formation of new naval engineering regiments is a fairly urgent task for both the Black Sea Fleet and the rest.

Photo: IZVESTIA/Alexander Polegenko

— With the presence of naval engineering regiments, landings are most effective. “They are the main force in ensuring it,” military expert, captain 1st rank Vasily Dandykin told Izvestia. — Engineers clear mines from the coast even in peacetime, neutralize sea mines, and provide crossings. The fleet is a large organism. In the Pacific Ocean such a military unit is needed because there is a coastline from the Bering Strait to Vladivostok. But they are also needed in other fleets.

The expert noted that these regiments differ from the ground regiments in that they have a naval component, for example, divers.

In war and peacetime

To date The Navy has one military unit of this profile – a separate engineering regiment of the Pacific Fleet. It was formed on the basis of a separate naval engineering battalion , who was responsible for clearing mines or mining coastal areas, buildings and technical structures during landings or defensive operations. As the battalion was transformed into a regiment, new functions were added, in particular the rapid installation of berths and infrastructure for servicing ships.

Photo: RIA Novosti/Vitaly Ankov

Military personnel of naval engineering battalions are participating in a special military operation. In particular, after the liberation of Mariupol, they cleared the territory of explosive objects . Military correspondent of Izvestia Alexander Safiulin spoke about the demining of the city beach by the Russian military, noting that sectoral clearing of the area from shells that were left by the VFU is underway. Several vehicles were involved, and Marine engineers carefully examined the water and land. Once the shells were discovered, they were detonated, and a large stream of water rose up. According to the correspondent, Ukrainian militants expected Russian troops to come from this side, but this did not happen, and all the mines went to civilians.

Later, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin announced that the demining of the port and waters of Mariupol was completed, during which time about 12 thousand explosive objects were neutralized.

Photo: RIA Novosti/Sergey Baturin

Marine engineers were actively involved during natural disasters, in particular when there were floods on the Amur River, they provided the local population with drinking water. More than once they took part in eliminating the consequences of typhoons. In addition, military personnel from engineering units are clearing ammunition that remained after World War II.

In recent years, the Ministry of Defense has been carrying out a large-scale reform of the engineering troops. From support units, they are turning into an independent strike force that is capable of participating in a modern war. If previously the actions of sappers were limited to the construction of fortifications, clearing the route of troops and building bridges, now they are also focused on assault operations in cities, covert mining and quickly clearing the area of ​​enemy explosive devices.

Battalions of sapper-attack aircraft are created in all brigades of district and naval subordination, and engineer regiments in the armies are replenished with the same companies.