Minister Sangiuliano at Palazzo Chigi

Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano was spotted at Palazzo Chigi, where Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has been working since this morning. The meeting between the two lasted an hour and a half.

At the center of the discussion, probably, the case of Maria Rosaria Boccia, the communicator who claims to be a collaborator of the ministerbut the head of Culture denies having ever hired him.

Prime Minister Meloni, after hearing from the minister, assured that the woman had not received public money, nor had she ever had access to sensitive documents.

Sangiuliano: “My words were reiterated to Meloni”

“I spoke with the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, to reiterate the truth of my statements contained in the letter sent this morning to the newspaper ‘La Stampa’: never a single euro from the ministry, not even for a coffee, was used for travel and accommodations of Dr. Maria Rosaria Boccia who, with respect to the organization of the G7 Culture, never had access to confidential documents”. This was stated by the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano after the meeting at Palazzo Chigi with the Prime Minister.