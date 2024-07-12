Former Rosgvardia General Convicted of Corruption Asks to Be Transferred to SVO Zone in Ukraine

The former deputy commander of the Central District of the Russian Guard, Major General Vadim Dragomiretsky, was sentenced to nine years and six months in a maximum security penal colony and stripped of his rank in a corruption case, Kommersant reports.

Even before the verdict was passed, the defendant and his subordinate, Lieutenant Colonel Eldar Gadzhiev, filed petitions to participate in a special military operation in Ukraine. They are counting on a positive decision on this issue.

As Dragomiretsky’s lawyer Oleg Tsukanov noted, his client devoted more than 30 years to military service, rising from a border guard sergeant to a general.

He participated in the first and second Chechen campaigns, in the resolution of the Ossetian-Ingush conflict, and has many state awards. The defendant is supporting a disabled child, the defense attorney added.

General accused of corruption

It was reported on March 20 that Dragomiretsky had become a defendant in the case. He was suspected of receiving regular kickbacks from a contractor engaged in the reconstruction of one of the military units in the Moscow region. The case also involves a colonel who held the position of head of the district base for storing material resources.

On March 21, it became known that Dragomiretsky had been detained. The former general gave investigators part of the kickbacks he had received. A criminal case was opened against him for accepting bribes and abuse of office.

The defendant was charged with receiving bribes totaling 28 million rubles. He partially admitted his guilt.

The court found Dragomiretsky guilty of receiving a bribe in the amount of 19 million rubles

According to investigators, he was the organizer of the criminal group, which included Lieutenant Colonel Gadzhiev, the commander of the material resources storage base, Colonel Mamuka Kochiev, and the latter’s acquaintance, pensioner Aron Avnilov.

During the investigation, Kochiev entered into a pre-trial cooperation agreement and testified against the former general; he was sentenced to six years in prison. The officers’ accomplice, Aron Avnilov, received three years in prison, and Gadzhiev, nine years.

The defense plans to appeal the verdict

According to Dragomiretsky’s lawyer, the defense considers the verdict “erroneous” and the investigation’s version “unconfirmed,” and intends to appeal the verdict.

Tsukanov noted that his client’s leadership role had not been proven, and some of the defendants in the case did not even know each other. The lawyer considers Kochiev’s testimony about the bribe amounting to 19 million rubles to be inaccurate, since the defendant sought to whitewash himself and was confused about the figures.

Fatal confusion in the figures, which do not add up when added up, will become another basis for appealing the verdict Oleg Tsukanovadvocate

He particularly noted that the investigation did not find any expensive property on the former general.