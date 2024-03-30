ORA new scandal shakes Peruvian politics this Saturday. This time it is a case that affects the President Dina Boluarte for an investigation about luxury watches -including several brand names Rolex– that the agent would not have declared as part of her assets.

On behalf of these investigations, representatives of the Public Ministry (Prosecutor's Office) and agents of the High Complexity Crimes Division (Diviac) raided Boluarte's home and the headquarters of the Government Palace, where these officials are trying to trace the origin of these watches. about which there are still doubts about origin.

According to images from the local Peruvian press, troops broke into the house after forcing the door of the president's house with an iron bar. The search warrant, endorsed by a judge of the Supreme Court of Investigation, opens a new chapter in the tense saga of political tensions that Peru has been dragging on for decades.

In the last 30 years, in fact, all the leaders of the neighboring country have been the subject of investigations by the justice system. In just eight years, the neighboring country has even had six presidents. Since 2016 they have paraded for office Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, Martín Vizcarra, Manuel Merino, Francisco Sagasti, Pedro Castillo and, now, Dina Boluarte.

And although Boluarte was experiencing a political period of certain calm, as a result of this investigation, Congress could advance a request for impeachment that could entangle the political future of the president.

Next, we explain point by point what the 'Rolex Case' and what implications it may have for Peruvian politics.

Video capture of the house of the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte. Photo:EFE

What is the 'Rolex Case'?

The Rolex scandal broke out after a report by the journalistic program “La Encerrona” in mid-March.

The media revealed that Boluarte She had worn several watches from the luxury brand in official activities since she became vice president of former President Pedro Castillo's government and Minister of Development and Social Inclusion in 2021.

The period analyzed by the program runs until December 2022, the month in which he assumed the presidency.

After the report, Boluarte pointed out that it is a watch “from yesteryear” and that it is the product of his “effort”, since he has been working since he was 18 years old.

“I have entered the Government Palace with clean hands and I will leave with clean hands, as I have promised the Peruvian people,” Boluarte, 61, declared last week.

As a result of the scandal, the Comptroller's Office of the Republic announced that it would once again review the asset declarations that Boluarte presented in the last two years in search of any possible asset imbalance.

A journalist reports the raid this morning at Dina Boluarte's house. Photo:AFP

Why are Rolexes a key piece of research?

According to statements by several experts to the Peruvian newspaper Trade, all Rolex watches have a unique serial number. For this reason, the authorities would have authorized the raid to track the accessory and determine with analysts who really bought the watch and where the money came from.

Quoted by El Comercio, Héctor Banchero, manager of a luxury watch store, “To know the originality of a Rolex it is necessary to have the watch on handa procedure that can only be done by a duly accredited expert using special tools.”

The search operations were carried out after the prosecutor's office did not accept that the president rescheduled an appearance in which she had to show the watches and their purchase receipts.

The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, with Gustavo Adrianzén. Photo:EFE

How much will it affect the president?

If she were to be accused of illicit enrichment, Boluarte would only respond in a possible trial after July 2026 when his term ends, as established by the Constitution.

The scandal, however, could lead to a request for Boluarte's vacancy (dismissal) from Congress, alleging “moral incapacity.”

For this to happen, the right-wing groups that control the unicameral parliament and are the president's main support will have to support the minority left-wing groups in an alliance that is difficult to achieve.

However, Peruvian analyst Víctor Caballero told this newspaper that the panorama is much more complex.

The other way is for the Prosecutor's Office to advance in its investigation process. In this case there are two possibilities: that the Prosecutor's Office asks Congress to lift immunity to investigate criminal offenses, a process that can last a long time, or that the Prosecutor's Office, with the evidence of the case, considers that the president is morally incapable of govern for which you can request your vacancy.

“I find the possibility of Congress beginning the vacancy process due to this scandal difficult. The congressmen have tied their fortune to the permanence of Dina Boluarte. If Dina resigns or is vacated, everyone leaves because general elections must be called, and none of the congressmen can be re-elected. They lose rope and goat. What they will do is absolutely subordinate the president (which they have already been doing) until they make the Executive dependent on Congress,” Caballero explained to EL TIEMPO.

And he added: “The other way is for the Prosecutor's Office to advance in its investigation process. In this case there are two possibilities: that the Prosecutor's Office asks Congress to lift immunity to investigate criminal offenses, a process that can last a long time, or that the Prosecutor's Office, with the evidence of the case, considers that the president is morally incapable of govern for which you can request your vacancy. The problem is that Congress is also in conflict with the Prosecutor's Office because it is investigating no less than 14 congressmen for corruption.”.

A difficult period for Boluarte

The prosecution is already investigating Boluarte for the alleged crimes of “genocide, qualified homicide and serious injuries”, in a case opened last year for the death of more than 50 citizens “during social mobilizations between December 2022 and January 2023” .

Boluarte was questioned for the first time in March 2023 within the framework of that investigation.

His popularity does not exceed 10% in the polls and he lacks his own bench in a Congress controlled by the right.

Boluarte was vice president until she assumed the presidency on December 7, 2022 after Congress dismissed the leftist president Pedro Castillo for his attempt to dissolve Parliament, govern by decree, intervene in the judicial system and convene a Constituent Assembly.

CARLOS JOSÉ REYES GARCÍA

INTERNATIONAL DEPUTY EDITOR

TIME