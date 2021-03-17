In the Krasnoyarsk Territory, three local residents will appear before the court, accused of robbery on a woman in order to seize 10 million rubles. This was announced on Wednesday, March 17, by the press service of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Republic of Khakassia.

“The investigating authorities <...> completed the investigation of the criminal case against three residents of the city of Krasnoyarsk, accused of committing crimes under Part 3 of Art. 162 (robbery with illegal entry into the home), part 2 of Art. 325 (theft of a document), clause a, part 2 of Art. 166 (hijacking committed by a group of persons), clause “b”, part 4 of Art. 158 (theft committed by an organized group), part 4 of Art. 150 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (involving a minor in a criminal group) “, – said in a statement published onthe official website of the department.

According to the materials of the case, in 2020, a 57-year-old resident of the city of Krasnoyarsk planned to commit a robbery on her acquaintance with the aim of robbery. The accused knew for certain the location of the key to the safe, in which there was a large amount of money. She knew the layout of the rooms in the apartment and at the dacha, as well as the place where the key to the victim’s dacha was kept.

The offender invited her friend, a 37-year-old man in dire need of money, to commit a crime for 500 thousand rubles. The man agreed, and in order to facilitate the commission of the crime, he attracted his 17-year-old nephew, promising to give him his car for this.

The attacker, together with his nephew, arrived at the victim’s dacha and, after waiting until she and her acquaintance fell asleep, took the keys from the place indicated by the accomplice, opened the doors of the house and burst into it. Using violence and tying up the victims with duct tape, the accomplices carried out the theft of property, taking also the keys to the city apartment and the safe. The attackers drove the victim’s car to the car they had left outside the dacha village. Then they arrived in Krasnoyarsk, where more than 10 million rubles were stolen from the victim’s apartment.

“Currently, the criminal case with an approved indictment has been sent to the court for consideration on the merits,” the ministry’s press service added.

