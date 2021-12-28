Mansour explained, in statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that the reason is that the food control official at the “Tala” center in Menoufia hastened and said in the prosecution’s investigations, as well as the data of the local authorities, that the cheese seized at the factory smelled of wall paint, and that bags of paint were seized. factory, which reinforces the hypothesis of mixing cheese paint.

Mansour stressed that these matters cannot be discovered and sound judgment on them with the naked eye, but rather a careful analysis of specialized experts and specialized laboratories is required.

He stressed that the safety of food offered in Egypt falls under the responsibility of the Food Authority, adding that it analyzed the seized materials in two laboratories, one chemical affiliated to the Ministry of Industry and the other sanitary affiliated to the Ministry of Health.

critical analyzes

He explained that the results of the full analyzes showed that the components of the seized cheese did not contain wall paint or any other chemical substance, and even the materials that were seized in the wall paint bags are components of goat milk and other materials used in the manufacture of this type of cheese known as the municipal jameed, it is more like In the solid Saidi kiosk that is stored for years.

The head of the Egyptian Food Authority pointed out that this cheese is mainly manufactured for desert areas and its Bedouin population, given its validity for a period of up to one, two or even three years, and is not offered in cities and villages.

He explained that the authority sent its statement confirming the absence of cheating in the components of the seized cheese to the Public Prosecution, and therefore the case currently consists of licensing violations and administrative issues and there is no food fraud at all.

Mansour said that this factory did not export any quantity of its products abroad through the official route monitored by the Food Safety Authority, and if this is done, it will be through smuggling.

It should be noted that the local authorities in Menoufia Governorate, north of Cairo, announced two weeks ago the seizure of a factory in the city of Tala, which they said was mixing cheese with wall paint, which caused a great controversy.

The Public Prosecution issued a statement saying that it had decided to imprison the owner of the factory and its dairy supplier and ordered the arrest of the responsible manager, after the official of the Central Food Control Office in Menoufia confirmed, during investigations, that the smell of cheese was emitted from the walls of paint and the seizure of materials used to paint walls that were found to be mixed with cheese.

Meanwhile, the Food Safety Authority issued a surprising statement, Tuesday evening, in which it denied the existence of wall paint or any fraud in the components of the seized cheese.