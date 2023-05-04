In an interview with various media outlets, on the outskirts of the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH)in Mexico City, the lawyer Francisco Hernández, legal representative of the Perez Ocana familyannounced that the case for the death of the actor Octavio Ocaña, has taken a turn in his favor. Previously, they managed to get the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) to consider what happened as manslaughter and now, They got it classified as intentional homicide“as for the criminal part, today we have enormous news for you.”

The lawyer reported that expert experts from the National Human Rights Commissionwho have had access from the beginning to the investigation folders, as well as to the expert opinions of both the Prosecutor’s Office and independents, determined that, indeed, both Octavio Ocaña and the people who accompanied him that fateful day were victims of serious violations of their human rights.

“Among those violations of human rights that are determined, they are precisely the violation of due process to legal certainty and what is most relevant, is the right to life that all Mexicans must have. The wait was worth it, We are happy with the performance of the National Human Rights Commission, in a few days, we will be notifying you to read the recommendation that will be published on the CNDH page.

Likewise, Francisco Hernández stated that after finding these violations, he opens a watershed for them to demand a right that all Mexicans have when they are victims of abuse: the right to full reparation for the damage.

“But also guarantees of non-repetition, The Pérez Ocaña family is also fighting so that this does not happen anymore in the State of Mexicowe will have to see the follow-up that will be given with the National Human Rights Commission and the authorities of the State of Mexico, so that they carry out all the measures so that this does not happen again.”

Octavio Ocanaremembered for his endearing character in “Benito Rivers” in the television series “Neighbors”, died at the age of 22 on October 29, 2021, after a pursuit with the Municipal Police of Cuautitlán Izcalli, State of Mexico. Initially, the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico assured that said persecution was provoked by him, by not obeying a stop that the police officers had called for him, when he was driving in a van in the company of two people, apparently in a state of drunk.

The actor was chased through several streets of Cuautitlán Izcalli, to the Chamapa-Lechería highway, at the height of the Atizapán de Zaragoza municipality, State of Mexico. During the journey, according to the prosecution, Octavio Ocaña took out a pistol that he had in the glove compartment of the vehicle. From one moment to another, he allegedly lost control of the truck and when it hit a retaining wall, he accidentally shot himself in the head. His father, businessman Octavio Pérez, maintains that his son was murdered.

In September 2022, Leopoldo “N”, municipal police officer of Cuautitlán Izcalli, was arrested as the alleged murderer. Gerardo “N”, another police officer involved, is still a fugitive from justice.

Mr. Octavio Pérez mentioned that he was satisfied with the determination of the National Human Rights Commission, regarding the investigations into the death of his son.