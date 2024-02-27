Nikita Zhuravel was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison in the case of burning the Koran

The Visaitovsky District Court of Grozny issued a verdict in the high-profile case of 19-year-old Volgograd resident Nikita Zhuravel, who on May 4, 2023 recorded a video of the burning of the Koran in front of a mosque in Volgograd.

Nikita Zhuravel’s sentence was handed down by Ruslan Dandaev, judge of the Visaitovsky District Court of Grozny. Announcing the verdict, Dandaev noted that Zhuravel was guilty of two elements of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation: insulting the feelings of believers in places intended for worship, and hooliganism motivated by religious hatred, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy.

Recognize [Журавеля — прим. «Ленты.ру»] guilty. (…) By partial addition of sentences, finally impose a sentence of three years and six months of imprisonment in a general regime colony Judge Ruslan Dandaev

It was precisely this punishment for Zhuravel that the prosecutor representing the state prosecution requested during the debate between the parties. After the verdict was announced, the convict once again apologized to Muslims for his actions and stated that he was not worried about his safety in the colony.

The convict will serve his sentence in a Muslim region

The decision to try Zhuravel in Chechnya is explained by the fact that the victims in the case were clergy from Grozny. At the same time, in the spring of 2023, Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuychenko proposed sending Zhuravel to serve his sentence in a region with a predominantly Muslim population.

Chuychenko called such a step “necessary and correct” and noted that it would promote “respect for religion and the religious feelings of believers.” And in the summer of 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that those responsible for burning the Koran would be sent to serve their sentence in a colony in the Muslim region.

The sentence will be served, as stated by the Minister of Justice, in prisons located in one of the regions of the Russian Federation with a predominantly Muslim population Russian President Vladimir Putin

The clergy from Grozny, recognized as victims in the Zhuravel case, called the crime he committed “an act of flagrant insult that caused them deep moral damage.” At the same time, the defendant himself partially admitted guilt at the trial.

Nikita Zhuravel (center) after arrest Photo: Kirill Braga / RIA Novosti

Convict Zhuravel burned the Koran on instructions from a Ukrainian curator

During the investigation and trial, Zhuravel said that he burned the holy book of Muslims on the instructions of a Ukrainian curator. According to the young man, he had a negative attitude towards the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. At the end of February 2023, a user with the nickname “//” contacted him in a Telegram channel chat.

Zhuravel began to receive assignments from him: first, to film the movement of special equipment in Volgograd, and then he painted the inscription “Beware, a killer is in the city today” and posted leaflets about the evacuation of the population.

The third order of the Ukrainian curator was the burning of the Koran – for this Zhuravel was promised 10 thousand rubles. He bought a sacred book with his own money, and later they transferred 800 rubles for it.

On May 19, 2023, footage of Zhuravel burning the Koran near a mosque in Volgograd spread on social networks. The police quickly identified him and detained him.

On May 4, 2023, I burned the Koran and filmed it on my mobile phone. I sent the filmed video to a user of the Telegram messenger with the nickname “//”. After burning, I wrapped the remains of the Quran in a T-shirt and later threw it in the trash. I didn’t think about the consequences and didn’t wonder for what purpose this was being done. I did this in order to obtain material resources. From the testimony of Nikita Zhuravel

Shot of the burning of the Koran from Nikita Zhuravel's video Frame: NURTV PLUS / YouTube

Ramzan Kadyrov took personal control of the Zhuravel case

Nikita Zhuravel’s crime caused indignation among the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov.

See also Bergamo/ Iwobi, from farewell to the League to candidate for the European elections for FI By organizing this cynical provocation in Volgograd, the Ukrainian special services and their Western patrons only strengthened our desire to smash the servants of Iblis – Satanists and shaitans Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov

Kadyrov published footage of a rally in Grozny that took place immediately after the arrest of Zhuravel, which was attended by about 60 thousand people. Then it became known that the Volgograd resident would be tried in Grozny. Zhuravel was transferred to the republic and there in the fall of 2023 he was beaten by Kadyrov’s son Adam.

The video of what happened was posted by the head of Chechnya himself. In the video, a young man dressed in camouflage inflicts several blows on a sitting Zhuravel, including kicking him in the head. After this, the beaten man falls to the floor, where Adam Kadyrov strikes him, already lying on the floor, another blow.

Without exaggeration, yes, I am proud of Adam’s action. He was always distinguished by the desire to grow not among his peers, but among older ones, thanks to which he formed adult ideals of honor, dignity and defense of his religion. I respect his choice Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov

The Ministry of Internal Affairs refused to initiate a criminal case into the beating. The department did not find any signs of a crime in the actions of Kadyrov Jr.