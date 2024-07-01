On July 10, the HQCJ will consider Bastrykin’s request to initiate a case against Judge Mateta
The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, sent a petition to the High Qualification Collegium of Judges (HQCJ) to bring to criminal responsibility the chairman of the Solntsevsky District Court of Moscow, Artem Mateta.
The document raises the issue of issuing consent from the judicial community to initiate a criminal case against their colleague. According to the federal law “On the Status of Judges of the Russian Federation”, a judge has immunity, which extends to his home, office space, and correspondence. Consent to initiate a criminal case against a judge must be given by the High Qualification Commission of Judges.
Investigators suspect Matetu of fraud
The supplement to the preliminary agenda of the HQCJ meeting mentions Part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation – “Fraud committed by an organized group or on an especially large scale.” It may result in up to ten years of imprisonment.
The agenda of the board meeting states that the consideration of Bastrykin’s petition is scheduled for July 10.
Judge caught red-handed by FSB officers
According to sources close to the FSB and the justice system, about a week and a half ago Matetu was caught red-handed receiving about 40 thousand dollars by employees of the FSB’s “M” department, which is engaged in the fight against corruption in law enforcement agencies, including the courts.
Mateta received money for resolving a criminal case, knowing full well that he would not fulfill the request of the person who approached him
Mateta is the son of the author of hits Kirkorov and Leshchenko
Artem Mateta was born in 1982, has the 4th qualification class out of ten.
He served as a judge of the Moscow Regional Court and was appointed Chairman of the Solntsevsky District Court in November 2021.
Source RBC toldthat Artem Mateta is the son of composer Igor Mateta, the author of hits by Masha Rasputina, Philipp Kirkorov, Lev Leshchenko and many other performers, a former member of the duet “Popugai”. The composer refused to answer the publication’s question.
Bastrykin also asked for permission to arrest two retired judges
In addition, on July 1, the head of the Investigative Committee asked The High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ) has authorized the arrest of former chairperson of the Sovetsky District Court in Rostov-on-Don Elena Kobleva and retired Anapa justice of the peace Sergei Krylov. According to the preliminary agenda, the issue will be considered on July 8.
In May, a criminal case was opened against Kobleva for accepting a bribe in the amount of 500 thousand rubles, according to the investigation, for the cancellation of the decision of a justice of the peace. Krylov is accused of attempted fraud on an especially large scale; in February, Crimean investigators put him on the federal wanted list.
