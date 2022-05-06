After the closing of the LAN and export rooms last weekend, the case arrives in Parliament with a question.

The case of the closure of the LAN and export rooms arrives in Parliament. Senator Simona Pergreffi (Lega) in fact presented a question to the Minister of Economy and Finance in the Chamber, asking that a regulatory vacuum be filled with which there is a risk of putting a stop to a “fast growing” sector in the country. In particular, the Senator turns the spotlight on the assimilation of the activities proposed by the LAN rooms to those of the gambling halls, in her opinion erroneous, which led to the recent kidnappings.

Why the kidnapping –

As noted in the text of the question, the LAN and export rooms – “meeting places, in which to play their favorite titles, organize tournaments or events and real clubhouses for teams involved in the various leagues” – were closed after the Excise, Customs and Monopolies Agency had issued a circular last week in which “he invited the owners of the various eSport bars to ensure that their devices were ‘subjected to homologation / certification, equipped with authorizing titles, subject to payment of the Tax on Entertainment (ISI)’. The deadline was Saturday 30 April. Obviously, the impossibility of even organizing the certification in such a short time has led to the total blocking of many activities and when the deadline expired, the seizure was ordered “.

LAN and export rooms in Parliament –

The question adds, in this regard, that “the seizures of eSports halls derive from the erroneous assimilation of the activities and games made available in the LAN halls to those of mere gambling halls with consequent application of the relative legislation; the extension of the authorization regime envisaged for amusement machines without cash prizes to eSports devices installed in LAN rooms would introduce a regime that is unprecedented in any other jurisdiction ”. With the aim of “knowing which measures of competence the Minister in address intends to adopt for a correct regulation of the sector”, Pergreffi complains that “the Italian eSports sector, although growing rapidly, is suffering from the lack of regulatory regulation. The discipline applicable abstractly to competitive gaming, in fact, is represented by the legislation relating to prize events (in the case of a tournament with the assignment of prizes not in cash) and by the legislation relating to remote skill games with cash prizes, with consequent applicability from the gambling rules: rather burdensome and complex disciplines“. This is not the first initiative aimed at establishing a point of contact between the institutions and the exponents of the sector – a table had already been proposed by the exponents of the LAN and export rooms – but it is certainly the first that brings its voice up to Parliament.