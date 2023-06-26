IN THE LITIGATION of Direct CV that faces Luis Epelsetin against Ramon Andreuthe former have achieved the support of the Judge Magdalena Malpica Cervantesbefore Second Civil Judge and now Ninth Civil Judge of Written Process.

This judge was the one who helped Marcelo Ebrard be your litigation against cardinal Juan Sandoval Íñiguezand who recently irregularly resolved another dispute, simulated, related to the thesis of the Minister Yasmín Esquivel Mossa.

The Judge is widely known because she usually resolves the merits of the issues without giving a hearing to the parties and without making its resolutions public, acting under “secret”, in such a way that when the defendant finds out about the trial he is already in a very fragile legal position.

This illegal tool It is the one used by the Epelstein family with the support of Judge Malpica, who issued 21 court orders in less than 24 hours, as happened in other cases brought before the same judge, such as Cruz Azul, Telefónica or Televisa.

in this kind of spurious procedures two parties pretend to be the plaintiff and the defendant, respectively, to defraud a third party, to whom the pre-trial measures are applied, whether that third party is the UNAM, as in the case of the minister, or the employees and minority partners of CV Directo, to whom court orders are imposed in lawsuits in which they are not a party.

Luis Epelsetein is the plaintiff, but he also represents the defendant and receives the trial communications on his behalf, while the defendant is Suave y Fácil, which is represented by the same lawyers as the plaintiff.

A whole sample of business corruption to the Mexican: the lawyers for the defendants have already resorted to international instances, presenting complaints against the Mexican State in the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

Likewise, complaints have been filed in the United States based on the FCPA (Foreing Corruption Practices Act), which penalizes any crime committed abroad, but from which benefits are obtained in that same country.

This is based on the fact that part of the missing 600 million pesos were sent to cover personal expenses of the Epelsteins in the United States.

For this reason, the litigation already involves amexpressto foreign banks and to the new york universitywhich would have received payments directly from the parent company of Direct CV.

HENCE makes the trial of Technologies Related to Energy and Services (Trese), the defendant requested that the matter related to its declaration of bankruptcy be brought before the Supreme Court of Justice, which, if allowed by the Magistrates of the Fourth Collegiate Court, would imply prolonging For longer a commercial bankruptcy that has been going on for seven years and which is a huge stone in the shoe for the Federal Institute of Specialists in Commercial Bankruptcy (IFECOM), led by Edgar Bonilla. This matter has already taken on personal overtones among the lawyers involved in the case, who are the law firms Guerra Abogados led by Jaime Guerra, and Rivera Gaxiola, led by Alonso Rivera Gaxiola, who represent Trese’s creditors. It so happens that the bankrupt company owned by Ricardo Silva now signed Víctor Olea, who denounced those opposing lawyers, with petty excuses, in order to pressure them to obtain favorable negotiations for their clients. Taking advantage of his friendship with the Attorney General of the Republic, Alejandro Gertz ManeroOlea uses the Prosecutor’s Office to suppress the free exercise of the legal profession, an issue that in itself is scandalous, especially in the case of the president of the Mexican Bar Associationwho, far from taking care of his members, intimidates them illegally to defend a bankrupt company for more than five years and that has defrauded its creditors.

BY THE WAY On Friday the commercial bankruptcy judgment of Blast Furnaces of Mexico (AHMSA). Alonso Ancira He has been litigating for months to prevent the entry of a visitor designated by Ifecom, headed by Edgar Bonilla himself. The businessman refuses to restructure the debts of the Monclova-based steel producer, which are over 600 million dollars, under the new Commercial Bankruptcy Law and intends to financially restructure it in a bankruptcy status, precisely included in the old Bankruptcy and Suspension of Payments Law of 1999. Here we told you since April that you set up a simulation in which you appeared to step aside so that a third party, in this In case his friend, the financier David Chapman, obtained funds to capitalize the company, something that has not happened since the end of March. Last week the Second Specialized Judge in the matter, Saúl Martínez Lira, gave entry to the commercial bankruptcy demand promoted by Transportes Especializados Bortoni. This week he will name himself conciliator of AHMSA Víctor Manuel Aguilera, the one who had been appointed visitor and Ancira’s lawyers never allowed him to enter.

CIRCULATE IN THE world of padel complaints for misuse and falsification of the IPC International Padel Courts brand. Representatives of Islas Abogados, headed by Carlos Islas, make it clear that this is not an accusation against Bernardo Soto Borjabut rather it is the promoter of athletes himself who has sued his former partner, Diego de la Torre, both by commercial means and by criminal means. De la Torre continues to be responsible for the World Padel Tour in Mexico and there are different organizations that maintain dealings with him, with the understanding that he had full rights over IPC and maintained a partnership with Soto Borja. Now the case is in the hands of the Power of attorney.

TO WHOM it was very good the weekend went to Adam Augusto Lopez. The former Secretary of the Interior was very well received at the different points that he visited on a proselytizing tour of Oaxaca. The Tabasqueño entered what is undoubtedly one, if not the main Achilles heel of the government of the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador: health services. It offered universal and free access to medicines and health services. López Hernández came out of the way of the rumors in the sense that by entering the electoral season the support of the social programs of the 4T.

