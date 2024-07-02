The Jordanian Public Prosecution indicated that the number of detainees in the case of the Jordanian pilgrims has risen to 27 accused persons.

The Jordanian Public Prosecution decided to hear 35 witnesses in the case of the Jordanian pilgrims, in which the number of deaths of 99 Jordanian pilgrims this year reached.

She noted that the number of defendants in the Jordanian pilgrims case had risen to 54 people.

The Public Prosecution also decided to seize the funds and criminal proceeds that were the result of the criminal acts in the Jordanian pilgrims case.

Earlier, the Jordanian government confirmed that the number of deaths among Jordanian pilgrims outside the official mission, due to sunstroke, had risen to 99.

Government spokesman Muhannad Mobaideen said that security investigations found that “a number of these citizens (pilgrims) were deceived by weak-willed people and some offices.”