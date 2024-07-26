Detained General Bulgakov earned 15.2 million rubles in 2018

The arrested former Deputy Minister of Defense, Army General and Hero of Russia Dmitry Bulgakov acted in the interests of the Gryazinsky Food Plant. Under him, a system was created whereby the troops were supplied with low-quality food at inflated prices, and the general himself could receive kickbacks from the supplies.

According to the latest open declaration, Bulgakov earned 15.2 million rubles in 2018. Most of the property is registered to his wife. Together with her, he owns an apartment with an area of ​​over 109 square meters. His wife owns three land plots, the largest of which is 23 acres, on which there is a residential building of 620 square meters. His wife also owns a foreign-made Lexus.

The general was connected to a large food processing plant.

A source in law enforcement agencies revealed details of a scheme that Bulgakov could have organized. The Russian army was supplied with low-quality individual food rations, at inflated prices. In addition, beef was replaced with pork and chicken, and the energy value of the rations was inflated. “At the same time, the servicemen did not receive quality food products, even in the conditions of a special military operation,” the source explains.

According to the published materials, three defendants in the case of supplying low-quality products to the army at inflated prices were arrested back in April. The documents list their names: Aleksandr Mikhalenko, Elvira Smirnova and Valery Kovalevich. The latter is the CEO of JSC Gryazinsky Food Plant in Lipetsk Oblast.

According to the investigation, Bulgakov is connected with the activities of this plant. The arrested former deputy defense minister acted in the interests of the Gryazinsky food plant, a source in law enforcement agencies clarifies. For a long time, Bulgakov lobbied for the interests of the enterprise, using his official position.

According to Telegram-channel Shot, Bulgakov was in Syria since 2017 and even then the military complained about the quality of food supplied from Russia. The general supervised the supply of food from a dacha in Tartus, the source clarifies. Russian military personnel in Syria had to eat at their own expense, since no one solved the food problems.

In addition, after Bulgakov’s arrest, the “Military Informant” channel statedthat now he “can be asked where one and a half million sets of military uniforms disappeared from warehouses in the fall of 2022.” Lieutenant General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the State Duma Defense Committee, then reported the disappearance of clothing for mobilized personnel from personnel reception points.

Because of Bulgakov’s actions, Russians had to chip in to buy boots for soldiers

Political scientist Sergei Markov spoke about the guilt of the arrested general. According to him, because of Bulgakov, Russians had to chip in to buy boots and radios for Russian servicemen.

According to the Russian political scientist, Bulgakov is responsible for the problems in the logistics of the Russian Armed Forces. Markov also called the poor supply not mistakes, but theft. “When the entire nation chipped in for boots and radios for the military in the SVO, it is his fault,” the political scientist wrote in his blog.

The detention and arrest of Army General and Hero of Russia Dmitry Bulgakov became known on July 26. The military man held the post of deputy head of the defense department from 2008 to 2022, when he was relieved of his post due to a transfer to a new job. In the army, Bulgakov was responsible for providing troops.