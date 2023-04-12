Believe it or not, the Queretaro team with the great victory he obtained last day in the mx tournament in front of the Xolos of Tijuanawas finally able to end a negative streak of more than 50 games without winning and in the process placed ninth overall with 16 points.

But there are still more interesting facts surrounding the White RoostersOne of them is that it has fewer defeats (5) than teams like Pachuca, which has 6 and is in fifth place and is also the leader of the draws with 8.

However, there are also points that do not favor Querétaro at all and the worst is that if they end up in the first 12 places, but are still in the last place in the quotient, they will not be able to be in the play-offs and they will also have to pay the million-dollar fine .

We must also ponder the pleasant football that the Roosters play on the field, but unfortunately that harsh punishment imposed on them by the MX League, for the violent events that took place in their La Corregidora stadium and that year of playing without fans did them a lot of damage. to that set.

FAREWELL. The night this Tuesday golden They say goodbye to their few fans, when they play their last duel of the current season of the Expansion League, which has been very bad in sports, but which has served to give their blood play, when they receive the Venados de Yucatán.

We do not believe that the Coloso del Humaya stadium is going to have a great entrance, but hopefully the faithful fans will still attend the so-called Great Fish and give more moral support to their young players.

Whatever the result, it will save their terrible campaign, but the obligation of the locals is to go looking for the victory with the best of their spirits

With the visitors comes the Guasavenses Ángel López who has become a key player in the actions of his colors and by the way Venados is a marked light favorite to impose conditions.

Yes, gentlemen, the Dorados play their last game at home this season and the truth is if the new Under 23 tournament becomes official with only six certified teams from the Expansion League, the future is not clear for the culichis. And if you want to show solidarity with the team, take a tour of the stadium tonight starting at 8:00 p.m.

GREAT TASTE. It is the one that gives us when we find out that the recovery stage of the well-known player, auditor and sponsor Santiago Ramos Beltrán is on the right track from the surgery that he underwent in recent days to try to eliminate an anomaly that has not allowed him to practice normally. your favorite sport.

We know that Chago Ramos has faced his illness with a brave attitude and we are sure that due to his positive disposition and the medical care he provides, he will succeed.

We send you a big hug, Santiago, and I reaffirm my sincere friendship, because I’ve known you for many years and we know all the positive things you’ve brought to Culiacán soccer, your family, and your professional career.

