Two FSB Colonels Sentenced to 9 Years for Bribes from Catholic Priests

Two FSB colonels have been convicted of accepting bribes from Catholic priests, Kommersant reports.

The employees of the unit for the protection of the constitutional order, Yevgeny Lobanov and Denis Karmanov, were sentenced by the 235th Garrison Military Court (GVS) of Moscow to nine years in a maximum security penal colony. In addition, for three years after serving their sentences, they are prohibited from holding senior positions in the civil service, they were stripped of their ranks and fined twice the amount of the bribe.

The court fined each of the convicted 39 369 360 rubles

The colonels admitted their guilt, but claimed that they had no opportunity to influence the officials and asked to interpret their actions under a more lenient article, not as bribery, but as fraud on an especially large scale. The court accepted the prosecution’s version and found both guilty of committing a crime under Part 6 of Article 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Bribe on an especially large scale”). Karmanov was also convicted under Part 1 of Article 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation for illegal circulation of weapons and ammunition, which were found on him during a search.

Colonels took money from priests for patronage

According to the investigation, the colonels, using their official position, forced Catholic priests to pay them bribes; they received almost 20 million rubles in rubles and foreign currency for patronage in courts and government agencies. It is unknown what cases involving the Catholic Church are in question.

The general vicar of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of the Mother of God in Moscow, priest Kirill Gorbunov, commented on the situation in a conversation with Kommersant, but did not provide any specifics.

We learned about everything from the media. We do not have access to the criminal case, so it is difficult for us to comment on anything due to the lack of information Kirill GorbunovVicar General

The charges against the two colonels became known in January of this year. They were arrested for accepting a bribe from the rector of the Moscow Catholic Church of St. Louis. Lobanov and Karmanov promised him that a decision would be made in his favor in the arbitration court. Part of the money was found on the accused during a search of their homes.

Yevgeny Lobanov has already appeared in court in the case of Colonel Zakharchenko

Yevgeny Lobanov was previously questioned as a witness in the trial of former Interior Ministry Colonel Dmitry Zakharchenko, who was also arrested on charges of a number of corruption and official crimes. Before working for the FSB, the defendant supervised the Interior Ministry’s internal security department.

Zakharchenko was arrested on September 9, 2016, on charges of a number of corruption and official crimes. During a search of the apartment where he lived, cash totaling about 8.5 billion rubles was found. According to the investigation, Zakharchenko received bribes from the organized crime group in 2007-2016, in exchange for helping to hide from the authorities.

As a result, the ex-colonel was sentenced to 16 years in prison. He was also fined 500 million rubles.