The Prosecutor General’s Office wants to confiscate the assets of the Central Investigative Committee of Russia Colonel Kireev

The Prosecutor General’s Office (PG) of Russia wants to confiscate the assets of former employee of the central office of the Investigative Committee (IC) Alexander Kireev, who is accused of bribery.

The lawsuit filed by First Deputy Prosecutor General Anatoly Razinkin was accepted for proceedings by the Khoroshevsky District Court of Moscow. The defendants are Alexander Kireyev, a native of Generalovsky Khutor in the Volgograd Region, and his parents.

Kireev held a number of responsible positions in the Investigative Committee

Colonel of Justice Kireev served in the central office of the Investigative Committee for 12 years, where he held a number of responsible positions, including conducting official investigations of his colleagues.

The Prosecutor General’s Office became interested in the assets of the Kireyev family while overseeing the investigation of a criminal case against the former deputy head of the eighth department (official investigations) of the Investigative Committee’s personnel department.

Within its framework, Kireyev is charged with organizing a criminal community using his official position, three episodes of attempted large-scale bribes, and fraud on an especially large scale. According to the investigation, he was one of the main defendants in the so-called fixers’ case. The defendants organized the arrests of the owners of the large company Merlion, and then extorted billions of dollars from them for their release and termination of criminal prosecution.

The colonel was actively buying up real estate and registering it in his parents’ names.

During his years of service in the Investigative Committee, Kireyev provided tax returns according to which his official income from 2011 to 2022 was more than 21 million rubles. His wife had no income and was raising two children.

The supervisory agency noted that since 2016, Kireev began buying up real estate, registering it in the name of his parents.

Thus, in 2016, he purchased an apartment on Bolshaya Naberezhnaya Street in Moscow worth 17.6 million rubles, two apartments for 26.2 million and 19.2 million rubles in an elite residential complex on Khoroshevskoye Shosse, an apartment on 3rd Khoroshevskaya Street worth 32.6 million rubles, and four parking spaces for 8.2 million rubles. In 2021, Colonel Kireev sold some of the properties.

Kireev’s parents also bought expensive real estate

The officer’s parents claimed that they had purchased the property with their own savings and had also provided financial support to their son. However, according to prosecutors, their expenses far exceeded their combined income, which over 20 years amounted to only 25 million rubles, excluding daily expenses. Their expenses on the property exceeded 98 million rubles. In addition, Kireyev’s parents spent more than seven million rubles on cars.

In addition, in 2004, the senior Kireyevs purchased a plot of land with a residential building in Solnechnogorsk with a cadastral value of 12.8 million rubles, in 2010, an apartment on Berzarina Street in Moscow for 13 million rubles, and in 2012, they bought a plot of land in Sergiev Posad for 400 thousand rubles, on which they built a house for seven million rubles.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, Colonel Kireyev devoted himself “not to honest service in the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, but to the corrupt enrichment of himself, his relatives and persons in close relations with him.” The agency demands that the remaining real estate of the family be confiscated and that 26 million rubles be collected from it as an equivalent of the cost of the sold objects.

