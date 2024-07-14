The case of former Deputy Minister of Agriculture Bazhanov has been submitted to the Tverskoy Court of Moscow

The criminal case against the former deputy head of the Russian Ministry of Agriculture Alexey Bazhanov, who was put on the international wanted list, was filed with the Tverskoy Court of Moscow. This is reported by RIA News.

The case was sent to court for in-person consideration on the merits. “The case against Bazhanov A.A. was sent to court for consideration on the merits,” the court noted.