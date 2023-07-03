The case of falling into the Baltic Sea | Puolaislehti: The child who fell off the ship was in a wheelchair

The boy and his mother, who jumped after him, later died in hospital. According to the Danish authorities, the events do not point to an accident.

3.7. 16:20 | Updated 3.7. 21:00

Last On Thursday, a 7-year-old Polish child who fell off a ship into the Baltic Sea was seen in a wheelchair before falling.

Tells about it Polish magazine Fakt based on an eyewitness interview. The woman interviewed by the newspaper says that she was on the ship and saw that the boy was in a wheelchair intended for the disabled.

The woman who spoke to Fakt says that she saw the mother hours before the incident, sitting with her head down. According to the woman, the boy was lying next to him in his wheelchair and motionless.

He says that he saw the mother and child from about 10-12 meters away and the boy only partially because of the wheelchair cover.

Swedish media told last Thursdaythat a Polish 7-year-old child fell from the Stena Spirit passenger ship and his 36-year-old mother then jumped after her child.

The mother and son were rescued from the sea, but they were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Later, the perception of the events changed. On Saturday Polish authorities said the incident was being investigated as a murder and suicide. The mother is therefore suspected of murdering her child and then taking her own life.

The woman who spoke to Fakt magazine also pointed out that the railings on the ship were high. According to the woman, it would be difficult for an adult to climb over them.

Stena Spirit -ship was on its way from Gdynia in Poland to Karlskrona in Sweden and was in the middle of the Baltic Sea at the time of the incident.

The ship sailed under the Danish flag, which is why the Danish authorities have also investigated the case.

On Monday, the Danish Maritime Accident Investigation Board announced the results of its preliminary investigation.

According to the chairman of the investigation board, the investigation “showed quite clearly” that it was not an accident. The material of the investigation was video material, pictures and witnesses.