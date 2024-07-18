General Shamarin has been removed from his post as Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces

General Vadim Shamarin has been removed from his post as Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. This was reported by the serviceman’s lawyer Igor Dyukin.

Vadim Shamarin was removed from his post as Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces back in May, but was not fired, he was removed from the staff Igor Dyukinlawyer of General Vadim Shamarin

The Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces was detained on May 22. The investigation found him to have accepted a bribe of 36 million rubles in exchange for patronage of one of the companies. The general was supposed to ensure sales growth for this company, which supplied goods for the needs of the country’s Ministry of Defense under a state contract.

Vadim Shamarin (right) Photo: Artem Geodakyan / TASS

The court decided to leave Shamarin in pretrial detention until autumn

The 235th Garrison Military Court decided to extend Shamarin’s arrest until October 21.

This verdict was issued against the background of a motion by the investigation, the hearing was held behind closed doors. The military man’s lawyer attempted to obtain a softening of the preventive measure and change it to a punishment not related to detention. The court rejected such a request, noting that there were no grounds for this.

In addition, the court ordered the seizure of a Mercedes-Benz car he had purchased on credit as part of the criminal case brought against the military man.

Photo: Dmitry Lebedev / Kommersant

The Russian Ministry of Defense has filed a lawsuit for millions of rubles against a plant connected to the Shamarin case

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) filed a claim in the Moscow Arbitration Court for 38.8 million rubles against the Perm telephone plant Telta. This is the company that figures in Shamarin’s criminal case on corruption.

According to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, the suspended military man received about 36 million rubles from the company’s management. The CEO and chief accountant of Telta paid the money to gain Shamarin’s patronage for government contracts that meet the needs of the Ministry of Defense.

After checking this company in the counterparty system, it turned out that in 2015, Telta was engaged in the production and supply of the TA-88 field telephone set to the Russian Ministry of Defense. The contract was concluded for 278.9 million rubles. A little later, the company also took an order for the production of telecommunications equipment for the needs of Voentelecom for 163.6 million rubles. Both state defense orders were completed in 2016.

It was previously reported that Shamarin was under investigation by the FSB. In addition, four witnesses who had already been convicted of fraud testified against him.