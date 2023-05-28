The problem of corn and wheat producers from Sinaloa had a step with the definition of the price per ton of this last grain, which was one of the pending issues to be defined. However, the case It is not fully resolved because the prices do not meet the requirements of the producers of corn and wheat that ask for 7 thousand and 8 thousand pesos per ton, respectively, and not the 6 thousand 965 and 7 thousand 780 pesos that were defined by the federal government with the industrialists.

According to the conditions in which the leaders and producers left the seizures of the Pemex plants in Topolobampo, Guamúchil and Culiacán, It seems difficult that, due to the price, they will reactivate the movement. Their demands are not met in this regard, but it is also true that it is not far below what they are asking for, more in the case of corn than wheat.

The problem is that there are around 4 million tons of corn that do not have their commercialization assured of the 6 million that are being produced in the entity.

Stumbling around, the federal and state government is only insuring 2 million and it belongs to small producers. The rest there is uncertainty because not even the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, received the leaders of the producers last week, as he had promised.

so in the corn there are aspects that are loosethe same as in wheat because the operating rules are missing. In both cases, the requirement is that the production be paid immediately after delivery and in a single issue. Otherwise, the producers are going to continue with their souls on a thread.