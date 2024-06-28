TASS: Alexey Blinovskaya’s case separated into separate proceedings

The criminal case against blogger Elena Blinovskaya’s husband, Alexey, has been separated into a separate proceeding. This was reported by TASS citing his lawyer Natalia Salnikova.

“The criminal case against Alexey has been separated into separate proceedings, since he is now in the Northern Military District zone, where he is performing assigned combat missions,” Salnikova said.

Earlier it was reported that the “marathon queen’s” husband was put on the wanted list for failing to appear before an investigator. A new criminal case was opened against Blinovsky under Article 199 (“Evasion of taxes and fees on an especially large scale”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, former lawyer Elman Pashayev reported that Blinovsky is participating in the battles near Krasnogorovka and was transferred to an assault unit.