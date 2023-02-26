The case of Anneli Auer | Seven special details, because of which Ulvila’s murder spree will remain in Finnish criminal history

Anneli Auer’s acquittal of the murder charge was preceded by a long police investigation and a legal battle with numerous unusual twists and turns. The Ulvila case is one of the most special and multi-phased criminal mysteries in Finnish criminal history. The perpetrator has still not been identified.

26.2. 16:35 | Updated 26.2. 17:04

One a special path in Finnish criminal history ended in December 2015. Anneli Auer at that time was finally freed from the suspicion regarding Ulvila’s murder case and was found not guilty of her husband’s murder.

The Supreme Court announced that it had rejected the appeal leave applications of the prosecutors and the interested parties in the case. These appeals concerned the judgment of the Vaasa Court of Appeal, by which Auer had already been acquitted of murder in 2011. The Court of Appeal had rejected the 2010 district court verdict, by which Auer had been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of her husband.

Auer’s 51-year-old husband Jukka S. Lahti had been killed in the couple’s private house at night nine years earlier. He died from several stab wounds in Ulvila on December 1, 2006. According to Auer, the perpetrator was an unknown man who broke into the apartment.

Auer’s the release was preceded by a long police investigation and a legal battle with numerous unusual twists and turns. Ulvila’s murder case is one of the most well-known and multi-phased criminal mysteries in Finnish criminal history, where the perpetrator has still not been identified.

In this story, we recount the special facts and side plots that have come to light over the years in connection with the case.

1. DNA samples were collected from more than 600 men

At the beginning of the investigation, in 2007–2008, the police were looking for a large man with a round nose and wide-set eyes as a suspect based on the stories of Auer and his children.

The police sometimes had suspects who were found to be innocent. Among others, an actor from Pori was suspected of the act, who soon proved to be innocent. The police also collected DNA samples from more than 600 men.

The head of the homicide investigation changed in 2008, as the investigation did not progress.

About three years later, in September 2009, the preliminary investigation took a turn when Auer was arrested on suspicion of her husband’s murder.

2. The undercover cop posed as a friend

In 2009, a man who called himself Sepo appeared in Auer’s life, who was actually an undercover police officer. During the undercover operation, the policeman who befriended Auer met Auer 15 times between February and December 2009.

By infiltrating Auer’s close circle, the police tried to obtain information about the events of the night of the death and evidence to support their suspicions during the preliminary investigation.

However, nothing decisive came to light.

The protocol on covert activities became partially public in 2011.

3. The laboratory researcher’s DNA was found in the halo

In the preliminary investigation of Ulvila’s murder, it has later been shown that there were errors and shortcomings, for example in the investigation of the crime scene.

In the early stages of the investigation, DNA was collected from the halo in the bed of the murder house, which the Central Criminal Police interpreted as a mixture of the victim’s and another person’s DNA.

The owner of the unknown DNA was not identified despite extensive testing. DNA gave one reason to suspect that the perpetrator was an outsider.

In the summer of 2013, however, it turned out that the DNA identifier matches the identifier of a researcher who worked in the forensic laboratory. Before the summer of 2013, his DNA sample had not been in the police’s elimination register.

According to the report given by the laboratory, the researcher was not in contact with the crack, but he had worked in the laboratory where the crack had been studied. The DNA could have ended up in the crack from the room air, from the tools used by the researcher or from the laboratory surfaces.

Auer’s controversial alleged confessions have also become public. While in custody, Auer made statements that the police interpreted as a confession. However, Auer soon retracted his statement citing insomnia. Auer’s lawyer did not accept the police’s interpretation of the matter. The Court of Appeal later held that Auer’s statements at the time cannot be considered a genuine confession.

4. The head of the investigation in the early days was suspected of official misconduct

The perpetrator of the murder was initially suspected to be the man who broke into the house, based on Auer’s story. At the time, a man from Pori was suspected of the act, who soon proved to be innocent.

The head of the investigation at the time was later suspected of abuse of office in connection with the man’s treatment during the preliminary investigation. The suspicion of official misconduct was dated to July 2007, i.e. before the police began to suspect Auer of the act.

The suspicion of official misconduct was related to the fact that Auer had been allowed to see a photograph of the murder suspect before the suspect’s identification sessions. Based on Auer’s identification, the innocent man in question was imprisoned for some time.

In 2015, the Court of Appeal of Vaasa acquitted the head of the investigation in the early days of the murder case from official criminal charges. According to the Court of Appeal, the head of the investigation acted incorrectly, but did not do it intentionally, which is why he had to be acquitted.

5. Anneli Auer and a former boyfriend were convicted of sexual crimes

In the fall of 2011, Auer was imprisoned again, this time on suspicion of sexual abuse. Auer and her ex-boyfriend were first convicted in the district courts in 2012 and in the court of appeals in 2013 for several serious sexual crimes. The victims were children.

The Court of Appeal sentenced Auer to seven and a half years in prison. The court found that he was guilty, among other things, of gross sexual abuse and abuse of a child dating back to a few years after Ulvila’s death.

Both Auer and her ex-boyfriend denied the crimes. Auer asked the Supreme Court to annul the judgment of the Court of Appeal. However, the Supreme Court rejected Auer’s application and the court judgment remained final.

Helsingin Sanomat reported on Friday, February 24 this year that the children are now telling that they lied about the alleged sexual crimes of Auer and her ex-boyfriend. According to them, no crimes took place.

Read more: Anneli Auer’s children withdraw their testimony against their mother – video seen by HS: “It really didn’t happen”

On Friday, Auer’s lawyer submitted a request to the Supreme Court for the annulment of Auer’s and ex-boyfriend’s sentences. According to the demolition application, the duo’s sentence was mainly based on the children’s stories, and now the bottom has fallen from the sentence because the children say they lied.

Read more: Anneli Auer comments on the surprise turn of events: “I’m waiting for the verdict to finally be overturned”

6. The prosecutor suspected Satan worship

In May 2012, Ulvila’s case took another strange turn. In the prosecutors’ supplementary letter to the Supreme Court, which became public at the time, it was stated that, according to the prosecutors’ view, Auer’s alleged activities had signs of possible Satan worship.

It was an additional investigation that the police had been conducting at the request of the prosecutors in the homicide case since August 2011. According to the most unusual hint of the further investigation, a suspicion of rituals related to satanic worship would have come to light.

According to the prosecutors, a wound pattern made of puncture wounds could be seen on both arms of the killed Lahti, which would have resembled a cross turned upside down. At the time, the prosecutors considered it possible that Satan worship was involved in the murder.

Auer’s defense rejected the allegations of Satan worship, and no evidence was found for the claim presented in the prosecutors’ supplementary statement.

For example, Ilta-Sanomat reported in 2013 that the prosecutor later dropped his argument at the beginning of the retrial. According to a doctor of theology who studied Satanism heard as a witness, the puncture marks in Jukka Lahti were such that no conclusions could be drawn about Satan worship.

Read more: Expert: This is how adults may lead children even without knowing it

7. Record claim for compensation

After being acquitted of the murder charge, Auer applied through the courts for a record-breaking amount of compensation for his prison time in Finland.

Auer demanded more than 2.5 million euros in compensation from the state for the suffering and loss of income due to the loss of liberty.

Auer demanded compensation, arguing that the prolonged incarceration destroyed his family, his profession and his livelihood. He mentioned publicity as a special factor increasing the compensation.

The District Court of Varsinais-Suomen decided in 2018 that Auer will only receive additional compensation of 22,800 euros for the suffering caused by his imprisonment.

In 2016, the State Treasury had granted Auer 545,000 euros in compensation. Suffering compensation was paid for 611 days of deprivation of liberty, which means Auer received 800 euros compensation for each day.

Read more: Anneli Auer and Jens Kukka can receive large compensations if the judgment is overturned

Read more: “The judgments are basically permanent”, this is how the experts evaluate the rare demolition application

Read more: Several sentences have been handed down based on children’s false stories – An expert explains why a child starts telling fairy tales

Read more: This is how Finland’s most popular crime column reacted to the latest twist in Anneli Auer’s case