The case of Anneli Auer | Päivi Räsänen followed Ulvila’s death as interior minister – “A shocking number of mistakes by the authorities”, she now assesses

“Creates a credibility problem for the police preliminary investigation and the entire judiciary,” says Räsänen.

“Shockingly a lot of mistakes by the authorities”, he assessed Päivi Räsänen The investigation process of Ulvila’s death. Räsänen (kd) served as interior minister in the first half of the 2010s, when the case went from one court level to another several times.

“There was a lot of incompetence in the preliminary investigation by the police, and it seems that it has also been there in the interrogations of children.”

Anneli Aueria and her ex-boyfriend Jens Kukka representing attorney Mark Fredman filed a request to the Supreme Court on Friday to overturn the sex crime convictions of Auer and Kuka.

The grown-up children now say that no crimes actually happened.

Räsänen has followed the progress of Auer’s case since his years as a minister and says that it is perhaps the strangest and strangest with all its twists and turns in Finnish criminal history.

In Räsänen’s opinion, the latest twist, where the children say they lied, puts the entire judicial system in front of a certain kind of credibility problem.

“It is still not clear who killed the father of the family,” Räsänen reminds.

What makes the situation especially shocking is that it is a family with children.

“This has gone quite shockingly for the whole family. Whatever the truth, the children have suffered enormously.”

In Räsänen’s opinion, the situation is made even worse if the Finnish authorities have increased the suffering with their incompetence.

As a citizen Räsänen hopes that the issues would be dealt with thoroughly. That is required by the deep shadow of doubt that has now fallen over the functioning of the judiciary.

“Since the children who were the victims want a new trial, I think it’s reasonable. The truth must be found out”

Räsänen was the Minister of the Interior when Auer’s murder conviction was overturned for the second time in the Vaasa Court of Appeal in 2015. The Court of Appeal criticized the technical criminal investigation in its decision. The apartment was not thoroughly investigated after the death.

After the evaluation, Räsänen ordered the Police Department of the Ministry of the Interior and the Police Board to go through the police preliminary investigation process together, so that similar mistakes could be avoided.

In Räsänen’s opinion, the mistakes in the preliminary investigation in Auer’s case were shocking.

“For example, the investigation made such a mistake that several possible factors were ruled out due to the DNA identification found in the house. It was considered a DNA tag from the murderer. Later it turned out that it was from a researcher who worked in the laboratory of the Central Criminal Police.”

Räsänen reminds that the spaces outside the fireplace room and the terrace were not investigated more thoroughly at all.

“Ever since not Jukka S. Lahten an investigation had been made on the amount of blood soaked into the bed sheet and mattress.”

Done according to Räsänen, the investigation found that there were 90 police stations in the year of the murder in 2006. They were often small and lacked expertise.

“Then we made an organizational reform, and since 2014 there were 11 police stations. It makes it possible for much more competent people to immediately go into this kind of murder investigation.”

In addition, monitoring the quality and level of technical criminal investigations was assigned to the Central Criminal Police in 2013.

“It was concluded that such mistakes, which were made then in 2006, would no longer have been possible.”

Auer’s the children’s situation reminds Räsänen of many cases from around the world where mistakes have been made in hearing children.

“There have been wild stories about Satan worship. I wonder if there is something similar here.”

In Räsänen’s opinion, there should be expertise in consulting children, which was obviously not the case in 2011, when Auer’s children were consulted. The children living in the foster family were 7, 9 and 12 years old at the time. The oldest girl had already gone to institutional care.

As a mother of five children, Räsäsen herself has experience of how a child’s answers may begin to adapt to what the child assumes is pleasant for adults to hear.

“When an adult unwittingly throws baits that a child starts to repeat, as an adult he starts to believe in the story himself. From a child, it’s not lying, but throwing yourself into the story with a child’s imagination.”