The case of Anneli Auer | New material published – Children support the publication of their stories

The Supreme Court made public the material of Anneli Auer’s case. Old sex crime convictions will remain secret, at least for the time being.

Supreme the court (KKO) issued a decision on Tuesday Anneli Auerin and about the disclosure of documents related to her ex-boyfriend’s motion to quash the conviction. Part of the new material became public on Tuesday with KKO’s decision.

From the material that has become public, it appears that Auer’s children support the publication of the old trial material more widely than before.

They criticize that the published information about the sexual crime trial of Auer and her ex-boyfriend is false. According to the children, the published information does not give the correct picture of the matter.

“The matter is socially significant and has aroused extensive discussion in the mass media. Official information on the matter has been scarce since the beginning due to the confidentiality decisions made,” the children explain in their statement to the Supreme Court.

According to the children, it does not appear from the public reports issued by the district court and the court of appeals that some of the experts in forensic psychology considered the children’s stories to be unreliable from the start. According to the children, they also do not show the different opinions of the doctors or the contradictions related to medical evidence and evaluation.

According to the children, the reasons with which the district judge, who was in the minority, would once have dismissed the majority of charges have also remained secret.

After Auer’s three children have grown up, they have announced that the things they told as children about the sexual crime scene are not true. According to them, there is no reason to keep fabricated stories secret.

The fourth, or oldest, child denied being a victim of crimes as a child.

Haze and ex-boyfriend Jens Kukka filed an application with the Supreme Court in March to overturn their sex crime convictions.

The central reason is that Auer’s three children have told that they lied about being victims of crimes during the preliminary investigation and legal process years ago. At that time, they had been placed in a foster family due to the suspicion of murder against their mother.

Auer received a seven and a half year prison sentence for sexual crimes against her children. Former boyfriend Jens Kukka was sentenced to ten years in prison.

They have already served as punishment.

Supreme the court decided on Tuesday, despite Auer’s children’s opinion, that the material of the previous sexual crime trial will still remain secret. KKO stated that the confidentiality orders of judgments can only be taken into consideration in connection with the consideration of annulment of judgments.

However, KKO made public part of the new material related to the demolition application. Helsingin Sanomat largely reported on the contents of the material in March when Auer and Kukka submitted their demolition application.

The hearing of Auer’s and Jens Kuka’s application for annulment will continue in the Supreme Court, after the prosecutor and the stakeholders of the judgment that is the subject of the application for annulment have given their response to the demand for annulment of the judgment.

The news is updated.