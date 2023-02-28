The case of Anneli Auer | Anneli Auer’s children may have to pay if the judgment is overturned

Anneli Auer and Jens Kukka were ordered to pay a total of 160,000 euros in compensation to the children and 70,000 euros in legal costs.

If the Supreme Court dissolves Anneli Auerin and Jens Kukan sexual crime convictions and related compensation obligations, Auer’s children may have to return the compensation they received from the convicts.

In addition, they could have to compensate Auer and Kuka for the court costs they paid.

This is the opinion of the professor of insurance and tort law at the University of Helsinki Olli Norros. However, he points out that the situation is not completely clear.

According to Norros, one uncertainty is related to whether the children could avoid returning the compensation they received based on the statute of limitations. Norros considers this option unlikely.

Haze and her ex-boyfriend Jens Kukka filed an application with the Supreme Court on Friday to overturn their sex crime convictions.

The main reason is that Auer’s three children have told that they lied during the preliminary investigation and legal process years ago about being victims of crimes. They had been placed in a foster family at that time.

In June 2013, Auer received a seven and a half year prison sentence for sexual crimes against her children. Her former boyfriend, Jens Kukka, was sentenced to ten years in prison.

At the same time, the Turku Court of Appeal also ordered Auer and Kuka to pay a total of around 160,000 euros in compensation to the children and 70,000 euros in fees for their legal assistants. HS does not know how much compensation they have paid in total.

Auer’s children are now adults.

Insurance- and according to tort law professor Olli Norros, it is not easy to say what will happen to the compensation paid if the judgment is overturned.

“This case is relatively complicated in terms of obligation,” says Norros.

According to him, it is basically possible that the children would be ordered to return the compensation they received and to compensate the court costs.

However, it is possible to adjust the sums to be smaller.

According to Professor Norros, the will of Auer and Kuka is essential. If they wanted, they could completely waive their possible right to get back the compensation they paid.

Haze said in a published last Friday In an interview with HS that he lost his property as a result of compensation for a sex crime conviction.

“I can’t say the exact amount, but the amount I paid was probably around 200,000 euros. Most of it went to lawyers, as I recall, at least around 120,000 euros. The payments have gone through the State Treasury, which means we haven’t directly paid the children,” said Auer.

He said he thought it would be unfair and unreasonable if his children had to pay back the compensation they received.

“The children themselves have not asked for this money, but the trustees,” said Anneli Auer.

