The world of devices is not exempt from plagiarism lawsuits, as there are times when products are released on the market that are quite similar to others that are already on sale. Such is the case of the company that created WikiPadwho are accusing Nintendo of having pirated his idea so that switches will take shape

This device was made by the tablet manufacturer gamevice. The company had previously filed lawsuits against Nintendoalleging that switches and the Joy-Cons were too similar to his device. In the end, those of Kyoto they ended up winning against those claims in March of this year, but it turns out they’re not out of the woods yet.

Judge Richard G. Seeborg of the US District Court. for the Northern District of California has granted a motion for reconsideration in this lawsuit. This had been dropped because the Joy-Cons were found not to be similar enough to game controllers. Wikipad. But now, they say each claim was not properly evaluated and therefore thinks it deserves further consideration. And there are already five in total.

All this implies that Nintendo will have to be present in court once again to avoid being guilty, since they will have to pay millions of dollars as a fine in case things are in their favor gamevice. However, they could find arguments that finally free them from this lawsuit, for that they will need a very meticulous lawyer.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: The truth does not look very similar to WikiPad, but I guess they want to take their piece of cake for having certain similarities. Especially for Switch it is being a success.