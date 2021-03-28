D.he probably the most profitable part-time company in German politics is based not far from Stachus in Munich. Here, in a neatly decorated building on Lenbachplatz, the two top earners among the CSU politicians have moved into quarters, who now appear as protagonists in a hairy affair: Peter Gauweiler and Alfred Sauter, both experienced lawyers, for whom the word “business-minded” still applies was never something dishonorable. The two of them were part-time connected at the beginning of their careers, have refined their business acumen over the years, are now reunited in one law firm and are both harassed by public prosecutors.

Georg Meck Responsible editor for economics and “Money & More” of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. Ralph Bollmann Correspondent for economic policy and deputy head of economics and “Money & More” for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in Berlin.

Gauweiler, the rhetorical-intellectual powerhouse who defeated Deutsche Bank years ago on behalf of and for the benefit of the Kirch heirs, has to defend himself for the fact that he – still in his days as an active politician – paid August von Finck millions over years cashed in, the multi-billion dollar southpaw in Bavaria’s better society. “To the right of the Gustl is only Genghis Khan” is a popular saying in Munich about the descendants of the family who made it incredibly rich with beer, concrete and their own bench.

Sozius Sauter, on the other hand, a 70-year-old bald man, has turned the people and his own party against him because he is involved in dubious business with corona protective masks. He is said to have collected 1.2 million euros for this, transferred via winding routes across the Caribbean and Liechtenstein. The prosecutors have therefore searched Sauter’s office and are investigating bribery – allegations that the accused flatly denies.

There is no awareness of wrongdoing

And again the story leads into the milieu around Baron von Finck. On Thursday, the Munich public prosecutor arrested Thomas Limberger, a key figure in the mask scandal, a 53-year-old manager who once relocated from Munich to Lake Zurich and immediately attracted attention there with a love of sinfully expensive cars; As the head of a mechanical engineering group, he treated himself to a Lamborghini as a company car. After a stint in industry, Limberger then worked as a manager in the rich empire of the Fincks, who discovered Switzerland for themselves early on.

The baron was honored there in the press as “Germany’s greatest tax evader”. That Thomas Limberger, recently in the field of masks, took care of the increase of Finck’s fortune in various posts and is now in the business as an opaque investor. In a tortuous way, he transferred the nice money to Alfred Sauter. As a lawyer, he drew up the contracts for the mask deal, that is undisputed, he admits that much. Not more. Moral scruples about having enriched yourself from the plight of the people in the pandemic? An awareness of injustice? Not the track. Jurist Sauter refers to the donation that he supposedly had in mind and withdraws from the paragraphs. He defiantly strives for the principles of the rule of law and “constitutional rights of the MP”. As soon as they became known, he described the allegations as “adventurous and constructed”, but now he does not comment at all on request.