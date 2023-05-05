The police of St. Petersburg opened a criminal case after a photo shoot of a girl at the grave of the founder and ex-frontman of the rock band “Korol i Shut” Mikhail Gorshenev at the Bogoslovsky cemetery. This was announced on Friday, May 5, in the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“A case has been opened under Art. 244 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Desecration of the bodies of the dead and their burial places”). We are investigating,” police said. Interfax.

Earlier, the widow of the musician Olga applied to the police with a statement. She said that a half-naked girl arranged a photo session at the grave of her husband.

Violator Alevtina, who herself published a picture on the Instagram social network (belongs to the Meta organization, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation), has already apologized to the musician’s family. According to the figurant, she realized that her behavior had desecrated the burial place of the musician.

After the public outcry caused by the photo shoot, a petition from the artist’s fans appeared on the Web to bring the violator to justice.

Gorshenev died on July 19, 2013, almost three weeks before his 40th birthday. His ashes were buried at the Theological Cemetery in St. Petersburg.

The rock band was founded in 1988 and lasted until 2014.